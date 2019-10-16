 


12 Cuts offers guests prime selections of Brazilian and Argentinian meats.EXPAND
12 Cuts offers guests prime selections of Brazilian and Argentinian meats.
Gregory Martin

What to Expect of 12 Cuts, From the Founders of Fogo de Chão

Alex Gonzalez | October 16, 2019 | 4:00am
From two of the founders of Fogo de Chão comes what they hope will be a new kind of steakhouse.

Owned by husband-and-wife duo Juarez DeConto and Alda Boiani, 12 Cuts offers guests prime selections of Brazilian and Argentinian meats.

At 12 Cuts, guests can experience meat in churrascaria fashion, where a server brings meat to the table, slices it to the guests’ preferences and allows each guest to take as much or as little as they want.

While this may sound similar to other Brazilian concepts in Dallas, 12 Cuts aims to offer meats you won’t find anywhere else.

Alda Boiani and Juarez DeConto
Gregory Martin

“We’re focusing more on the guests and giving them all the best,” Boiani says. “Everything is made in-house, with the exception of imported cheeses and salami.”

Boiani and DeConto were among the team that first brought Fogo de Chão to the United States in 1997. The two chose to leave the company in 2016 in favor of opening a restaurant of their own.

In between working for Fogo de Chão and leaving the company, DeConto was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. While he still struggles, he says he's going strong and enjoying life.

“It started low, but now it’s a little bit stronger,” DeConto says. “But with good medication, I can live a good life. I’m doing what I love right now. I have my business, and I’m excited.”

Boiani emphasizes that 12 Cuts uses only high-quality and organic pork, beef, chicken and lamb. Among the churrascaria rotation are meats such as cordeiro (rack of lamb) and the bife de chorizo. There's the expected salad bar with housemade dressings.

The churrascaria rotation will ring up at least $46.85 at dinnertime and $31.85 at lunch.

An expected site at a churrascaria in town: the salad bar
Gregory Martin

12 Cuts also serves brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, when guests can enjoy all of the churrascaria offerings along with eggs and pancakes.

During happy hour — 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays — guests will find empanadas ($7.50) and chorizo Argentino ($7.50) while sipping on caipirinhas ($7.50) or red wines ($7).

For private events, 12 Cuts has three private dining areas suitable for corporate dinners, parties and meetings of nonprofit organizations. The pair hope to start a foundation for Parkinson’s disease awareness in the future.

12 Cuts, 18010 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas)

