Best Foodie Finds in Dallas This Weekend: Pride Kick-Offs and Lots of Beer

Summer is here and it’s time to fire up the grill and visit a farmers market for fresh produce. Everyone’s getting ready for Pride Month, including Alexandre’s, Commons Club and Buzzbrews. We’ve also got another crawfish festival and plenty of brewery events to go around.
Here are 11 foodie finds for your weekend:
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.
Rahr Brewing, 701 Galveston Ave. (Fort Worth)
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2
It’s Bingo Give Back Night at Rahr Brewing, and all proceeds are going to trial research for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tony Green will be calling numbers with AlanaKay. AlanaKayART prizes will be given to bingo winners. The Rahr LLS team has already raised over $50,000 and will continue raising funds through June 10.
P1NTS & PUTTS with The Hardline and Excessive Carts
Vector Brewing, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane
3 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3
This weekend, Sportsradio 96.7/1310 The Ticket’s Hardline will broadcast live from the Vector Brewing. Excessive Carts will also be there to show off some tricked-out golf carts while guests enjoy cold pints, hot pizzas and music from DJ Binosaur from 7 to 10 p.m. Vector encourages you to bring your own cart if you live in the area to see how Excessive Carts can take it over the top.
Social Retro Video Game Night
Peticolas, 1301 Pace St.
6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3
Join the gamers at Peticolas for a night of Rock Band 3, retro games, trivia and more. They’ve got a premium setup with multiple microphones, a pro drum kit and over 900 songs in the library in addition to hundreds of N64 games, Jackbox Games Trivia and who knows what else.
Viernesito Night Market
Four Corners Brewing, 1311 S. Ervay St.
7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 3
Four Corners is staying up late this weekend with a night market full of pop-up vendors like Pan Ector, Funky Town Threads, Local Menace, That’s My Hood, Pasos for Oak Cliff and more. There will also be music from Field Day Records, food from Herbiveats Comida Del Sol and Norteno BBQ and, of course, Four Corners beer.
Dallas Pride Kickoff with Chris Chism
Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, June 3
It’s Dallas Pride Weekend, and Alexandre’s is kicking it off with Chris Chism and Band returning to the Alexandre’s stage. The performance starts at 10 p.m. and has no cover charge.
“Suck the Head” All You Can Eat Crawfish Festival
Turkey D.A.M., 2523 McKinney Ave.
12 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Turkey Daiquiris And Margaritas is hosting their first-ever Texas Bud Light Beer “Suck the Head” Crawfish Festival with all-you-can-eat crawfish, 6 DJs, hookahs, a full kitchen and all-day drink specials. Tickets are $20 for early bird general admission, $25 for early bird all-you-can-eat crawfish and $50-100 for VIP tickets.
For Oak Cliff Farmers Market
907 E. Ledbetter Drive
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4
On the first Saturday of each month, the For Oak Cliff farmers market sets up at the tennis courts along Ledbetter Drive for this USDA-funded market, bringing locally grown fresh produce to this food desert. They'll have Tai Chai from Be Natural Music Therapy and Wellness at 9:30 a.m. All vendors are based within 150 miles of Oak Cliff. Last month the market had strawberries, turnips, onions, kale, Swiss chard, microgreens and collards. The organizers expect a bigger loot this month. They'll also have baked goods and various local artisans.
Saturday Comedy Brunch
Bistro 808, 1837 West Frankford Road
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Bistro 808 is hosting a free brunch event this weekend full of laughs, great food and good vibes. Comedians will be on stage from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can RSVP online at Eventbrite.
The Brewers Arms Drag Brunch
The Brewers Arms, 5815 Live Oak St.
12:45 to 2:45 p.m., Saturday, June 4
The Brewers Arms, a side-hustle concept of Buzzbrews Kitchen, is kicking off the Dallas Pride season this weekend with a drag brunch and crafty cocktails hosted by Daphne Rio. Tickets are $15 and the authentic English music pub will serve traditional British fare.
Drag Brunch at the Commons Club
Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5
The Commons Club is celerating off Pride Month with brunch and drag performances with hostess Jenni P and a variety of special guests including RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3 and 7 contestant Kennedy Davenport. There are two showtimes: 12 and 2 p.m. Reservations are required with a food and beverage minimum per person. Tickets are $60.
Radial Weaving Workshop
Lakewood Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Dr.
1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Lakewood Brewing Co. is hosting a radial weaving workshop with upcycled materials this weekend hosted by Carolyn Marco a.k.a. @kiki_knows_art. Each $40 ticket includes a pint of Lakewood brews, all supplies needed to create your art, use of all tools and of course a fun afternoon. Each participant will create their own woven art using repurposed T-shirts, various colors of yarn and fabric scraps.