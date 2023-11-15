 Chick-fil-A Opens 3,000th Store in Redbird Neighborhood of South Dallas | Dallas Observer
Chick-fil-A Opens 3,000th Store in Revitalized Redbird Neighborhood

The chicken chain's 3,000th store is now open in the Redbird area of Oak Cliff.
November 15, 2023
The new store is now open on Camp Wisdom Road, near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 67.
The new store is now open on Camp Wisdom Road, near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 67. Chick-fil-A
Choosing the Redbird neighborhood for Chick-fil-A's 3,000th was not an accident — it was a deliberate move to be part of the area's historic and revitalized landscape.
Consuela Jacobs
Operator Consuela Jacobs is the owner-operator at the new Redbird location.
Chick-fil-A

The Shops at Redbird is part of Dallas’ GrowSouth Plan, which aims to lay the groundwork for sustainable growth in economically challenged regions in southern Dallas. This development aims to bring hotel, entertainment, retail and office tenants to the neighborhood.

This new destination will help create a unique sense of community environment featuring dining and shopping experiences for its residents.

Chick-fil-A Redbird offers dine-in, drive-thru, pickup and carry-out services from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

As a symbol of the brand's commitment to community engagement, Chick-fil-A, Inc. chose Consuela Jacobs as the local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Redbird.

Jacobs was a first-generation college student at Texas A&M University when she had her first first taste of Chick-fil-A. After climbing the retail ranks in Houston, she's back in Dallas, ready to infuse the Redbird neighborhood with her love for the community. Jacobs, a retail pro with a passion for customer service, spent the past year learning the restaurant business as a Chick-fil-A team member and is now taking the reins as the local owner-operator.

The opening of Chick-fil-A Redbird isn't just about serving chicken sandwiches — especially the tasty Spicy Pimento Cheese Chicken — it's about contributing to the community's growth and prosperity. The restaurant is expected to bring around 110 jobs to the area, creating economic opportunities for residents.

To celebrate the 3,000th restaurant milestone, Chick-fil-A, Inc. donated $300,000 to fight food insecurity and support education in local communities. Feeding America and Junior Achievement each received $150,000.

Jacobs and Chick-fil-A staff also packed 3,000 backpacks with food and supplies for students in need in the Oak Cliff community. These were donated to Harmony CDC Food Pantry and Boys & Girls Club of Oak Cliff, two local organizations.

Chick-fil-A Redbird is also joining the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, redirecting surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits. Plus, they're tipping their hat to 100 local heroes in the Redbird area with a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A entrées.

Chick-fil-A, 3502 W. Camp Wisdom Road. Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
