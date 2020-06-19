 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Bowen House turned their Darkest Hour into their brightest star.EXPAND
Ironically, Our New Favorite Drink at Bowen House is their Darkest Hour

Susie Oszustowicz | June 19, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

... Aaaaand we're back, and better than before. Cocktails of the week are back in play, and I couldn't be more excited about it, y'all. I'll be working over the coming weeks to get you all reacquainted with the Dallas cocktail scene so we can all drink it in responsibly — and I don't just mean not drinking too much.

Bowen House just released their new menu, and I'm gonna say it, folks, it's fantastic.

With three months to R&D this bad boy, it has some serious bangers on it. Ironically, one of my favorites is called Darkest Hour.

Bars have had a really rough go of it this year between government shutdowns and damage from riots and curfews, but experts at Bowen House took their Darkest Hour and made it into a damn-good sipper.

The base of this stirred, big rock cocktail is pot still rum, which immediately gives you something to chew on, in the best way possible.

Its rich molasses and caramel flavor make this an utterly decadent cocktail. Then comes the artichoke amaro for depth, ginger liqueur for a bit of bite and a giant basil leaf for a nice nose. (Really, though ... I've never seen basil this big.)

DARKEST HOUR ($13): Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Rum, Cynar Amaro, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, Bittermens Orange Cream Citrate, basil


Bowen House, 2614 Boll Street (Uptown).

