Lakewood Brewing and Andy's To Craft World's Largest Beer Float — For Now

Yes, a beer float. No root here.
Andy's Frozen Custard and Lakewood Brewing are collaborating to break a world record. On Saturday, June 29, Andy's will head to the brewery in Garland to pile 50 scoops of custard into 50 pints of Lakewood's sexy delicious milk stout, Temptress.
The existing record was set in February 2024 in Ohio with 20 pints of Third Eye Brewing's Higher Purpose Milk Stout and 36 scoops of Graeter's Vanilla Ice Cream.
We contacted Third Eye to see how they feel about their record being broken already. Third Eye Brewing's co-owner and head brewer Kelly Montgomery responded, "We are already working on plans to beat Lakewood's possible new record."
Emphasis on possible (ours). Never know what can happen with all those scoops and pints in today's steamy political climate.
Lakewood's record may be fleeting, but if you go, go hungry because they're sharing. Guests 21 years of age and up will help polish off this keg of beer float.
Andy's Treat Truck will also be on-site that day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with plenty of frozen custard for those who just want custard.
This is an unofficial world record, unlike the record for the largest pile of fruit set at El Rio Grande in Dallas recently (they used avocados).
While a beer float isn't a Guinness World Record, there is a largest soda float made with 12,956 liters of Vanilla Coca-Cola and 7,200 scoops of ice cream. We're guessing Lakewood isn't invested in spilling that much Temptress.
Game time is 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29. The first 100 guests will score a free Lakewood Brewing glass.