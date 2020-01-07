 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The pork shank from RM 12:20's regular menuEXPAND
The pork shank from RM 12:20's regular menu
Bistro Chefs Erin Willis and Brian Luscher To Host a Dinner Event

Taylor Adams | January 7, 2020 | 4:00am
Chef Brian Luscher, formerly of The Grape, and RM 12:20 Bistro’s chef Erin Willis are collaborating for a dinner Jan. 18.

From 6 to 9 p.m., guests can have a four-course menu, with wine pairings, for $100. Considering the talents of both, it should be a good evening.

“My husband and I had been going to The Grape for years and celebrated many occasions there with family and friends. It’s an honor to be working side-by-side with Brian, as he’s one of the best in the restaurant business,” Willis says in a news release. “To have him and (Luscher's wife) Courtney frequent RM on a regular basis, then share a kitchen with him, will definitely make for a memorable experience.”

Chefs Erin Willis and Brian Luscher
Chefs Erin Willis and Brian Luscher
Luscher, who's still keeping busy with consulting work, told us Monday that he and his wife do visit the Lake Highlands bistro, as it’s close to their house, and they really enjoy it (as do I).

Of course, it’s not a natural collaboration just because they’re both good chefs, but the Luschers made a bistro in The Grape 12 years ago. Having closed the Lower Greenville restaurant, they now have time to frequent other restaurants, such as RM 12:20.

We saw Luscher posting on social media about going there; it’s nice to see such a collaboration come out of that.

“The grandfather of bistros is teaching me and my crew what a bistro should be like in all aspects,” Willis says. “What chef wouldn’t love this opportunity?”

The Bistro Chef’s Dinner will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at RM 12:20. Reserve seats by calling 214-238-2919.

