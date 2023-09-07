 The Dallas Chocolate Festival is This Weekend and You Should Go | Dallas Observer
Dessert

Dallas Chocolate Festival: 3 Days of Chocolate This Weekend

Beat the heat this weekend with some delectable chocolate.
September 7, 2023
Kate Weiser and Carl the Snowman will both make an appearance.
Kate Weiser and Carl the Snowman will both make an appearance.
This may be our last weekend of these insufferably hot temperatures. And to celebrate, consider the Dallas Chocolate Festival (DCF), a three-day, indoor, fully air-conditioned sweet affair.

The DCF was started in 2009 by Dallasite Sander Wolf, who simply wanted to educate budding foodies about the complicated process of making hand-crafted chocolate. The first event spotlighted just two local bean-to-bar chocolate makers and now presents dozens of chocolatiers and makers from around the country.

The DCF theme this year is "The Dream of Chocolate." It runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8–10, at Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave., near the Dallas Museum of Art.

Along with lots of chocolate to sample, there will be immersive learning experiences, classes and some one-of-a-kind offerings.
click to enlarge chocolate samples at Dallas Chocolate Festival
There will be plenty of chocolate to sample.
Kathy Tran
Local shops participating include all the big hitters: Chocolate Secrets, Dude, Sweet Chocolate, Wiseman House, Kate Weiser, Dr. Sue's, Toffee Treats, Dallas by Chocolate, Goodies Texas, Isabelly's, Dallas Caramel Company and YeliBelly Chocolates.

The Main Event is Saturday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.). Tickets to Saturday's event are $30 each; kids are just $15. Entry times are staggered throughout the day to steady the flow of visitors; you can choose from 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m.

On Sunday, tickets are $30 ($10 for kids) and entry times are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There are several add-on chocolate experiences ranging from $75 to $100. Tea & Chocolate, Port & Chocolate and Whiskey & Chocolate are all interactive classes that will cover pairings. And there's a hands-on bean to bar class of chocolate-making led by local Jessica Young of 5 Mile Chocolate.

If you dream of being a high flyer on the Dallas chocolate scene, there's a VIP event Friday night. Dozens of exhibitors will offer unique chocolates to sample along with bites from Amor y Queso, Taco y Vino, La Casita Bakeshop, Dea and José. Tickets are $125.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

