Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

The Thin Mint and warm Yoohoo Yeehaw cocktails
The Thin Mint and warm Yoohoo Yeehaw cocktails
Double Wide

Double & Single Wide Warm Our Bellies with Mama’s Hot Mixes

Susie Oszustowicz | December 12, 2019 | 4:00am
The irreverent yet lovable double-wide trailer in Deep Ellum, which won our hearts with its signature Yoohoo Yeehaw, is about to win over our bellies.

To warm us up now that it's finally chilly (again), for the first time they're offering five of "Mama’s Hot Mixes," warm cocktails to get us heated up from the inside out. Look for a warm version of their famous Yoohoo Yeehaw along with four new offerings — Thin Mint, Irish Coffee, G & Tea and the Hot Apple Pie.

We've all hated to love the slushy bit of childhood that'll get you sloshed, but they've decided to make it even more dangerous by adding a kicker of your (least) favorite minty mouthwash, Rumple Minze.

There's plenty of nostalgia between the chocolaty drink and the much-loved Girl Scout cookie, so really, how could this feel wrong?

We discovered that all three rounds of Thin Mints felt really right until the next morning.

These cocktails will be available at both Double Wide and Single Wide until Feb. 29.

Thin Mint Hot Drink ($10): Yoohoo Yeehaw, Rumple Minze kick, whipped cream, sprinkles

Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
Single Wide, 2110 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

