Get Your Passport for the East Dallas Cocktail Tour

A passport usually grants access to another part of the world. This one helps North Texans, particularly East Dallasites, discover cocktails in their own backyards.
The Live Local East Dallas (LLED) committee of the Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce has announced the East Dallas Cocktail Tour, which offers exclusive cocktail promotions at 10 East Dallas restaurants and bars this summer. Valued at $100, the passport is available for $20 and is valid from June 1 to Aug. 31 of this year. Mark Ramsey, chairman of the LLED committee, hopes the passport will promote spending during the summer months when restaurant traffic typically slows down.
While the specific drink specials have not been announced, the passport offers diverse options. Stop in for a casual dinner and drink at Palmer’s, whose “motherclucker” sandwich is one of the Observer’s favorites. BarNone is an all-American burger bar with signature drinks and good vibes. Goodfriend is a staple East Dallas spot with a dog-friendly patio, thick burgers and a big beer selection. Lake House Bar & Grill and El Vecino Tex-Mex round out the casual eatery category.
For a step up from casual dining, the passport includes Maya’s Modern Mediterranean, with health-conscious Mediterranean cuisine. Also participating is MoMo Italian, which boasts numerous Italian drinks like riffs on the Aperol Spritz and six renditions of a Negroni. Newcomer Mixtitos Kitchen serves a fusion of American, French, Mexican, Japanese and Italian cuisines.
Also on the tour is Ascension (White Rock location only), a craft coffee bar that also dips its toes in the cocktail game in the evening. Finally, White Rock Alehouse & Brewery, right next to the lake, has everything from blondes and pilsners to IPAs.
A launch party event on May 31 kicks off the drink special season. The party and passport pick-up event will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 9543 Losa Drive, with food and margaritas catered by Mixtitos Kitchen. Passports are now available for purchase on the Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce website.