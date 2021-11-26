Eight Ways to Support Local Breweries, Bars and Restaurants on Small Business Saturday

Artisan Market at Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 405 (Northeast Dallas)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
More than 40 artisans will be in the back parking lot at Vector Brewing with a variety of goods and gifts. Some foodie favorites will be there including Bread in Texas, Ferris Wheel Coffee from Wylie and Oak Cliff Cravings whose crazy candy “enchilados” will make you smile.
Maraville Cacao will have bonbons, Mexican chocolate hot cocoa bombs and unique treats like corn in a cup candy bar. Drop Dead Delicious Pickling Company will have their Bloody Mary Dill and Ugly Mustard Dill pickles made right here in Dallas with cucumbers, herbs and peppers sourced from Texas. The event is free, and you can see a full list of vendors on Vector Brewing’s website.
Texas Craft Brewers Glass Release
Various locations
Saturday, Nov. 27
Texas Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit association advancing the Texas craft beer industry, has created a limited edition glass to celebrate Small Business Saturday at several Dallas breweries and even more across Texas. The 'Here’s to Gettin' Back Out There' glass was designed by DeuxSouth Creative, and $1 from each glass sold will go to the guild.
Local participants include Civil Pour, Hop & Sting Brewing Co., Odd Muse Brewing, Peticolas Brewing Co., Texas Ale Project, Vector Brewing and White Rock Alehouse & Brewery. Check their social media for information about the purchase price and quantities available, or just swing by and sip some brews at your favorite local brewery.
Shop Small at the Dallas Farmers Market
920 S. Harwood St. (Farmers Market District)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
The Dallas Farmers Market is all decked out for Christmas as we head into the most wonderful time of the year. And every day is small business day here with over 200 local family-owned businesses at The Shed, The Market and other retail shops and restaurants in the Harvest Lofts building.
Saturday also marks the beginning of a season-long Holiday Market held on Saturdays and Sundays. You’ll hear live music and see chef demos in The Shed, and discover an even wider range of artisan vendors with one-of-a-kind gifts throughout the holiday season. If you need help with your selections, check out three Dallas Farmers Market Instagram Guides. These “shop small” gift suggestions will make the holidays bright for your loved ones and for the businesses that depend on local support.
Deep Ellum Small Business Saturday: Sip & Shop with Discover Deep Ellum
2650 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Pick up a specially designed glass that celebrates Deep Ellum and make your way to shops on the map where you’ll be served wine and other drinks as you peruse all the goods. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance on Eventbrite.
Light Up Lowest Greenville
Various Shops between Belmont and Ross on Greenville Ave.
4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Why jingle all the way when you can cocktail all the way? The Lowest Greenville Merchant Collective is hosting their 5th annual Light Up Lowest Greenville event on Small Business Saturday this year with several cocktail specials and more from local businesses. HG Sply Co will have holiday photo ops and a $6 Jingle Juice cocktail while Flatbread Co. is offering select $5 select drinks and pizza samples. Standard Service will offer a $6 Son of a Nutcracker cocktail, and Rapscallion has an $8 signature cocktail with whiskey, cacao nib-infused Campari and sweet vermouth.
Despite all the cocktail offerings, this event is family-friendly: Santa will be stationed at Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. and the tree lighting will take place outside Son of a Butcher at 7 p.m. Check out the Facebook events page for details about all the specials.
Shop and Eat Local on the Downtown Garland Square
520 W. State St. (Garland)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
More than 25 businesses in downtown Garland will participate in a free Small Business Saturday celebration to launch a series of Christmas events around the square. On Saturday, you’ll receive a free Christmas ornament with any purchase from a participating merchant. See the Facebook events page for the full list of participating shops and restaurants.
Various locations, dates and times beginning Friday, Nov. 26
Whether you book a tour for yourself or buy tickets as a gift, this small business is celebrating its 10th year supporting many others.
“Our motorcoach and walking tours strictly feature local restaurants, breweries and other establishments,” owner Jeanine Stevens said. “We are very proud of the homegrown eateries in our city, as well as the local history behind them and behind local neighborhoods. They help make the Dallas area unique, from taquerias and barbecue joints to chocolatiers.”
“Our Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours showcase local-only dessert venues and some of the city's most exciting neighborhoods for holiday lights,” Stevens said.
Tours are held Nov. 26 through Dec. 30, and a variety of options feature the Park Cities/Downtown Dallas areas as well as Frisco/Addison lights. Other Christmas lights tours include Dallas' Best Speakeasies, a vegan desserts tour and socially distanced tours where you drive to Christmas lights locations in your own vehicle and the host meets you there to serve you delicious Dallas dishes. See the full list of tours and purchase tickets on the Dallas by Chocolate website.
Mistletoe Mall at Legacy West
5908 Headquarters Drive (Plano)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through Sunday through Dec. 19
The small business pop-ups of Mistletoe Mall will be set up between Starbucks Reserve and Filson at Legacy West every Friday through Sunday. This is a great chance to shop small and support local bars and restaurants while you’re in the area. Get all the details on the Legacy West website.