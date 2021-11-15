Support Us

Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails Brings Chicken and Booze to Addison's Restaurant Row

November 15, 2021 4:00AM

Pimento cheese, egg salad, margarita and the Ginger Bird drink
Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails is one of the newest restaurants to hit “Restaurant Row” in Addison. Spatch refers to spatchcock, a method of cooking chicken; the backbone is removed so the bird is closer to the flames on a grill, giving it a distinct char and quicker cooking time.

The ambiance of this new spot was light and airy with Southern decor. They have a great patio for brunch, lunch, and dinner if you decide to eat outside.

Their cocktail menu is extensive. One of their most popular drinks is the Ginger Bird, which has Tito’s Vodka, grapefruit, ginger, and Aperol. It is served in a glass that looks like a bird and the tail of the glass is garnished with mint leaves.

We also enjoyed the pomegranate margarita, which was perfect and not too sweet like most margaritas. Their hurricane is much better than Pat O’Brien’s version in New Orleans.
click to enlarge Crab fritters - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Crab fritters
Angie Quebedeaux
We started with an appetizer of the pimento cheese spread, which is made in-house in small batches daily, and the deviled egg salad. Both were served with toast, crackers and fresh crudites. The pimento cheese spread was fantastic on the Texas toast. and could’ve eaten a gallon. The deviled egg salad could perhaps use some cayenne or Louisiana Hot Sauce to give it a kick.

The perfectly cooked crab fritters had lots of fresh lump crabmeat. The remoulade sauce added a great finish to an already delicious bite.
click to enlarge Blackened redfish - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Blackened redfish
Angie Quebedeaux
We will return to order the half chicken entrée since the restaurant is named Spatch, but we opted instead for the blackened redfish and Gulf shrimp and grits on this visit. The redfish was nicely coated in blackening seasoning and served over wilted greens with capers, raisins, Romanesco and a beurre blanc sauce.

The shrimp and grits came with five shrimp served on top of their heirloom grits with tasso ham and peanuts in a scampi sauce.

After all of this, we were too full to indulge in dessert on this visit. The menu offers beignets, crème brulee or chocolate mousse, and we are looking forward to a return visit soon to also check out their brunch.

Some standouts on the brunch menu include enchiladas made with their namesake spatch roasted chicken and a sunny side up egg topped with salsa verde and a side of their spatch potatoes.


There was an “Are you kidding me?” moment when we saw they also serve chicken and doughnuts. The chicken is fried and served with cream gravy, and they have a homemade cake donut with glaze, so you get the perfect combination of savory and sweet, supposedly a staff favorite. Are chicken and waffles becoming so “yesterday?”

There is a lot to like at Spatch, and we look forward to our return visit to get a true “spatch” on. There are plans to add happy hour specials in the future. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the latest and greatest happenings at Spatch.

Spatch, 5000 Belt Line Road, Suite 850 (Addison), 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 11:30 a.m. –10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

