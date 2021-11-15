Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails Brings Chicken and Booze to Addison's Restaurant Row

The ambiance of this new spot was light and airy with Southern decor. They have a great patio for brunch, lunch, and dinner if you decide to eat outside.
Their cocktail menu is extensive. One of their most popular drinks is the Ginger Bird, which has Tito’s Vodka, grapefruit, ginger, and Aperol. It is served in a glass that looks like a bird and the tail of the glass is garnished with mint leaves.
We also enjoyed the pomegranate margarita, which was perfect and not too sweet like most margaritas. Their hurricane is much better than Pat O’Brien’s version in New Orleans.
The perfectly cooked crab fritters had lots of fresh lump crabmeat. The remoulade sauce added a great finish to an already delicious bite.
The shrimp and grits came with five shrimp served on top of their heirloom grits with tasso ham and peanuts in a scampi sauce.
After all of this, we were too full to indulge in dessert on this visit. The menu offers beignets, crème brulee or chocolate mousse, and we are looking forward to a return visit soon to also check out their brunch.
Some standouts on the brunch menu include enchiladas made with their namesake spatch roasted chicken and a sunny side up egg topped with salsa verde and a side of their spatch potatoes.
There was an “Are you kidding me?” moment when we saw they also serve chicken and doughnuts. The chicken is fried and served with cream gravy, and they have a homemade cake donut with glaze, so you get the perfect combination of savory and sweet, supposedly a staff favorite. Are chicken and waffles becoming so “yesterday?”
There is a lot to like at Spatch, and we look forward to our return visit to get a true “spatch” on. There are plans to add happy hour specials in the future. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the latest and greatest happenings at Spatch.
Spatch, 5000 Belt Line Road, Suite 850 (Addison), 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 11:30 a.m. –10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.