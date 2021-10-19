First Look: The Foundry 2.0 Opens in West Dallas

The Foundry originally opened in 2012. Chef Tim Byers provided gourmet fried chicken at one end, via Chicken Scratch, and there was a modest stage on the other end with a bar in the middle, all surrounding the big courtyard dotted with picnic tables. It closed in the early days of the pandemic when then-owner Chris Zielke saw no viable path forward.
We went to try to new menu, which is an ode to the old menu. A six-piece order of tenders is $24, and while that might seem like an eye-popping price, it's enough for two, maybe even three, adults. A half bone-in fried bird, which is hands-down juicier and more flavorful, is $15. It’s a big meal as well — easily enough for two people.
The crust on all the chicken is something else though. Instead of just encasing the chicken meat, it's trying to be the star of the show. Maybe it should be. It’s extra thick and crunchy; pieces that fall off the bird make for tasty bites on their own. You’ll find yourself searching for extra chunks in the bottom of the basket. A dip in the ranch is extra fun. One can imagine this as an appetizer in itself.
The menu is short for now. Strips or a half-bird of chicken with four sides (the ones mentioned above plus beans).
The bar has a good collection of local craft beers and vodkas.
They're still in soft-opening mode while working out the kinks in the kitchen and staff, of which there were none on our visit. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for live music updates.
The Foundry, 2303 Pittman, 4 - 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to "late" Friday - Saturday, Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. (brunch)