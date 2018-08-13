British Chef Brings Authentic Fish and Chips to Richardson

DFW’s first fish and chips-focused restaurant opened last week in Richardson. Find Fish & Fizz by looking for the classic black London taxi parked out front. Owned by Nick and Kelli Barclay, this neighborhood-friendly spot offers traditional British favorites and innovative fish dishes.
Nick is a British native and former chef of Barclay’s, the Euro-British restaurant that was once in Uptown. In 2001, he and wife Kelli left Dallas to open a boutique inn in a small seaside village in Cornwall. The Barclays recently returned to Dallas, and Fish & Fizz was born.
“For most of my career, I’ve been in the white tablecloth, fine dining arena. We wanted to do something a little more fun, a little more today,” Nick says.
“Fish and chips is one of England’s most iconic dishes," Nick says. "We thought we’d bring a bit of the seaside to the city."
The fish and chips ($14) are served on a tray lined with faux newspaper and come with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce — some of the best we’ve ever had. It’s a wonderfully executed dish; the responsibly sourced Atlantic cod is moist and flaky and the batter is crisp, airy and not at all greasy. Don’t forget the malt vinegar — at Fish & Fizz, they have Sarson’s, a classic British favorite.
While fish and chips is the headliner, you can also find many other classic British dishes on the menu. To start, try the black treacle cured salmon ($9), chicken liver parfait ($8) or the bubble and squeak ($9), an item straight from the menu at Barclay’s.
For something a bit lighter, try the fish of the day, which changes depending on what is good at the market. Other authentic British items include the crispy fish finger sandwich ($12), bangers and mash ($14), pasties ($12 and $13), and cheeky battered sausages ($12). Vegetarians should try the tempura halloumi ($10); the pickled vegetables and spicy yogurt are perfect complements to the fried cheese.
The Barclays also collaborate with local businesses. The sausages are made by Deep Cuts Butchers; the pasties come from Proper British Baking Co.; they partnered with Sweet Firefly Ice Cream Makers to develop a Cornish cream tea ice cream; and they serve Oak Cliff Beverage Co. sodas and have Four Bullets beers on tap.
As for the “fizz” part of its name, Fish & Fizz serves wine, beer and cider, including some British varieties like the Camel Valley Brut from Cornwall. This Cornish bubbly was served at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and Fish & Fizz is the only place in Texas that has it, Nick says.
The interior is kitschy and seaside-themed, with a beach scene mural on the wall, booths constructed to look like beach huts, a bar at the back and fish paraphernalia on the walls. It’s a fast-casual concept, so order at the counter. The night we visited, they were very well staffed and service was efficient and attentive.
In opening Fish & Fizz, Nick and Kelli want to contribute to their own neighborhood of Richardson.
“We’re serious about what we do, but we want to do it in a really fun way," Nick says. "It seemed like the perfect place to start, in our own backyard.”
Fish & Fizz, 400 N. Coit Road, Richardson
