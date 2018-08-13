British Chef Brings Authentic Fish and Chips to Richardson

DFW’s first fish and chips-focused restaurant opened last week in Richardson. Find Fish & Fizz by looking for the classic black London taxi parked out front. Owned by Nick and Kelli Barclay, this neighborhood-friendly spot offers traditional British favorites and innovative fish dishes.

Nick is a British native and former chef of Barclay’s, the Euro-British restaurant that was once in Uptown. In 2001, he and wife Kelli left Dallas to open a boutique inn in a small seaside village in Cornwall. The Barclays recently returned to Dallas, and Fish & Fizz was born.

“For most of my career, I’ve been in the white tablecloth, fine dining arena. We wanted to do something a little more fun, a little more today,” Nick says.