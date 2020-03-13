Eat (and Drink) Up at These Food Events for St. Patrick’s Day, March 14 – 17

GAPCo is making it easy to get in the festive mood of St. Patrick's Day.

The city of Dallas has canceled the beloved annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, but there are still plenty of festive opportunities this weekend up until March 17 (actual St. Patrick's Day).

If you’re feeling the luck of the Irish this year, and if the only Corona you’re concerned about is an ice-cold beer, we’ve compiled 17 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas this year.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

11 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Primo’s will be fusing Irish and Latin elements together for a St. Patrick’s fiesta. Enjoy $4 green margaritas, as well as corned beef cabbage nachos.

Truck Yard Dallas 5624 Sears St. (Lowest Greenville)

11 a.m. Saturday, March 14



$5 entry fee

Just because there’s no parade doesn’t mean there won’t be a party on Greenville Avenue. Visit Truck Yard and enjoy beer, Irish mules, frozen Irish coffees and green Jell-O shots. Plus, performances by Mitchell Ferguson, DJ Christy Ray and Gary Cox.

Legacy Hall 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Noon Saturday, March 14

The party at Legacy Hall kicks off at noon and goes on until the late night. Enjoy green beer at five different bars and performances by The Selkie Girls, Sombati and more. Plus, participate in the leprechaun olympics upstairs at Unlawful Assembly.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. 1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

Saturday-Tuesday, March 14 – 17

Beginning this weekend, each pizza box at GAPco will have a picture of a green leprechaun suit, with space to place your head. Talk about a lucky photo op.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Lochland’s 8518 Plano Road (Lake Highlands)

10 a.m. Sunday, March 15

St. Paddy’s festivities will be taking place all day at Lochland’s. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish fare such as corned beef cabbage, shepherd’s pie and fish and chips. Plus, you'll see performances by Irish dancers.

Crowdus Bar 2721 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

11 a.m. Sunday, March 15

This Sunday, Crowdus will host Green Day for Good, benefiting RAICES and refugee immigrants. There will be free tattoos and a free elote bar by chef Justin Box. Plus, there will be live music and plenty of craft cocktails.

Plaza Pub 1605 New York Ave., Arlington

Noon Sunday, March 15

As long as you are drinking, you can enjoy a free Irish feast at Plaza Pub this Sunday, which includes shepherd’s pie, colcamon potatoes, Irish soda bread and more. Plus, live musical performances by Plunk Murray beginning at 3 p.m.

The Back 9 4060 Belt Line Road, Addison

6 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Throw on your best green and party at The Back 9. DJ Will and DJ Reewind will spin tunes all night. Plus you can get $2 wells, $3 Jack and downs and $3.50 domestics.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Butler Brothers Building 500 S. Ervay St. (downtown)

7 p.m. Monday, March 16



$5 entry fee

This St. Patty’s Eve, Butler Brothers Building will host a Lucky Clover pop-up. Enjoy Irish-inspired appetizers by chef Navin Hariprasad, as well as green beer and cocktails.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Lucky’s Cafe 3531 Oak Lawn Ave. (Uptown)

7 a.m. Tuesday, March 17

It’s your lucky day! You can enjoy a whole bunch of specials at Lucky’s, including $6.50 Irish coffee, $10 Green Hans Pilsner with Jameson and, to bring your Dr. Seuss dreams to life, green eggs and ham for $10.99.

Dog Haus 744 S. Central Expressway, Suite 210, Richardson

11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17

Get some green beer all day at Dog Haus on St. Patrick’s Day, as well as $6 shots of Jameson and $7 pickle backs.

Strokers Ice House 9324 Harry Hines Blvd. (Love Field)

11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17

Kick back with $2 pints and $3 fireball shots at Strokers all day.

Ebb & Flow 2651 Commerce St., Suite 100 (Deep Ellum)

11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17

Ebb & Flow will pour $3 green beers and $5 Irish whiskey shots all St. Patrick’s Day. A deal like this is hard to beat.

Hammbone Willy’s 3290 Main St., Suite 202, Frisco

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Fight back the coronavirus with $1 Coronas at Hammbone Willy’s. If that's not your thing, go for $3 Irish beers and a live musical performance by Clayton Farhat.

High Fives 1804 McMillan Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Battle to the death (of filth) at High Fives’ Roomba wars. The winner takes home a $250 cash price. More importantly, there will be specials on Jell-O shots and green beers all day.