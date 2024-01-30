We Also Recently Tried Halal Fusionz, the Pakistani-Mexican Spot That Keith Lee Featured

Keith Lee is a TikTok-famous foodie who hit Dallas this week, visiting locally owned restaurants that reflect the city's culinary culture. He's been to Thunderbird Pies and Terry Black's BBQ, both places we like, but they don't really fall in line with one other aspect Lee looks for: places that need a little marketing love. But with Halal Fusionz, he's hit the Pakistani taco dead on.
We recently visited Halal Fusionz as well, and here's our first look.
The name is a fitting preview of the cuisine at Halal Fusionz, a new addition to the local dining scene that brands itself as North Texas' first Pakistani-Mexican hybrid restaurant. Located in Towerwood Kitchen, one of Farmer’s Branch’s pioneering ghost kitchens, the fusion spot is the first of its kind: tacos, quesadillas and rice bowls all come spiced with a uniquely South Asian twist that's halal certified, meeting the standards of Islamic dietary laws. The unassuming location makes it nearly impossible to stumble upon this place on your way home from work.
Peruse through options like a paneer tikka bowl, the spot’s South Asian take on a Mexican rice bowl, or a nihari x birria taco, a spiced naan bread brimming with Pakistani slow-cooked beef and served with a side of South Asian-spiced broth for that classic taco dipping experience. Any of the spot’s entrees can be customized with your choice of protein: paneer, chili chicken or beef birria. Spice levels range mild or spicy (or extra spicy, upon request, but watch out there).
“I learned from my mom,” Siyaji tells us. “Our favorite hobby together was always experimenting with new fusion recipes in the kitchen. Last year, my mom passed away, so this is my chance to keep a small part of her with me.”
Heartfelt connection adds an extra layer of depth to the food here. There's only one downside: The food is packaged for takeout, so it’s hard at first to appreciate the intricate garnishing and bright colors that would otherwise make this an Instagrammable meal. But according to Siyaji, the small ghost kitchen has plans to expand into a permanent sit-down storefront by the summer 2024.
Lee loved his meal so much, he went back in and tipped Siyaji $1,000. When the restaurant does expand, we’ll certainly be back.
Halal Fusionz, 3230 Towerwood Drive, Farmers Branch. Monday – Saturday, 1–10 p.m.; closed Sunday.