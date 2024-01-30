 We Agree with Keith Lee, Dallas-Area Halal Fusionz is Fire | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

We Also Recently Tried Halal Fusionz, the Pakistani-Mexican Spot That Keith Lee Featured

Keith Lee visited Halal Fusionz in Dallas yesterday, and we did recently also.
January 30, 2024
Tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican dishes come served with a uniquely Pakistani twist.
Tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican dishes come served with a uniquely Pakistani twist. Ahmed Siyaji
Share this:
Keith Lee is a TikTok-famous foodie who hit Dallas this week, visiting locally owned restaurants that reflect the city's culinary culture. He's been to Thunderbird Pies and Terry Black's BBQ, both places we like, but they don't really fall in line with one other aspect Lee looks for: places that need a little marketing love. But with Halal Fusionz, he's hit the Pakistani taco dead on.

We recently visited Halal Fusionz as well, and here's our first look.

The name is a fitting preview of the cuisine at Halal Fusionz, a new addition to the local dining scene that brands itself as North Texas' first Pakistani-Mexican hybrid restaurant. Located in Towerwood Kitchen, one of Farmer’s Branch’s pioneering ghost kitchens, the fusion spot is the first of its kind: tacos, quesadillas and rice bowls all come spiced with a uniquely South Asian twist that's halal certified, meeting the standards of Islamic dietary laws. The unassuming location makes it nearly impossible to stumble upon this place on your way home from work.
click to enlarge Chili chicken quesadilla at halal fusionz
Chili chicken quesadilla, anyone?
Ahmed Siyaji
A touch-screen kiosk at the front of the small waiting room has the menu for the ghost kitchen’s many global options, ranging from Caribbean oxtail stew to Mexican al pastor tacos. We resisted temptation and limited our meal this time to the Mexican-Pakistani fusion. The okra soup and fried plantains from Taste of Nigeria will have to wait until the next visit.

Peruse through options like a paneer tikka bowl, the spot’s South Asian take on a Mexican rice bowl, or a nihari x birria taco, a spiced naan bread brimming with Pakistani slow-cooked beef and served with a side of South Asian-spiced broth for that classic taco dipping experience. Any of the spot’s entrees can be customized with your choice of protein: paneer, chili chicken or beef birria. Spice levels range mild or spicy (or extra spicy, upon request, but watch out there).
click to enlarge Tacos with naan bread at halal fusionz
Tacos come wrapped in fluffy naan bread in place of a tortilla.
Anisha Holla
Indecisiveness and some longer-than-necessary scrolling led us finally to the paneer masala taco, a Halal Fusionz specialty that comes filled with spicy tomato gravy and chunks of paneer. A plate of three street-sized tacos retails for just under $15 and comes with your choice of cucumber, mint or tandoori ranch dipping sauce. Portions are on the smaller side; order a side of paneer tikka elote, which has lightly buttered corn kernels tossed in paneer tikka curry, or any of the Halal Fusionz single-serve quesadillas, filled with cheese and your choice of meat before being griddled to a crisp.

click to enlarge Paneer elote at Halal Fusionz
The paneer elote comes dotted with cubes of spiced paneer cheese.
Anisha Holla
The unique fusion dishes here were developed under the creative direction of owner Ahmed Siyaji, who’s always had a passion for cooking Pakistani fusion food.

“I learned from my mom,” Siyaji tells us. “Our favorite hobby together was always experimenting with new fusion recipes in the kitchen. Last year, my mom passed away, so this is my chance to keep a small part of her with me.”

Heartfelt connection adds an extra layer of depth to the food here. There's only one downside: The food is packaged for takeout, so it’s hard at first to appreciate the intricate garnishing and bright colors that would otherwise make this an Instagrammable meal. But according to Siyaji, the small ghost kitchen has plans to expand into a permanent sit-down storefront by the summer 2024.

Lee loved his meal so much, he went back in and tipped Siyaji $1,000. When the restaurant does expand, we’ll certainly be back.

Halal Fusionz, 3230 Towerwood Drive, Farmers Branch. Monday – Saturday, 1–10 p.m.; closed Sunday.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

This Fine-Dining Indian Restaurant Is Hidden Inside a Grocery Store

First Look

This Fine-Dining Indian Restaurant Is Hidden Inside a Grocery Store

By Anisha Holla
First Look: Jack Ruby's Saloon &amp; Grill Opens in the West End

First Look

First Look: Jack Ruby's Saloon & Grill Opens in the West End

By Hank Vaughn
Celebrity-Backed Brunch Spot Nouveau Noir Coming to Addison in April

Openings and Closings

Celebrity-Backed Brunch Spot Nouveau Noir Coming to Addison in April

By Carly May Gravley
Friends of Chef Keith "Buttons" Hicks Host Benefit Concert

Food & Drink News

Friends of Chef Keith "Buttons" Hicks Host Benefit Concert

By Danielle Beller
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation