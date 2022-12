Host a Christmas Cookie Exchange With These Tips from Familystyle Food

The holiday season is a time for sharing laughter with friends and family, and there's no better way to get a smile out of everyone — from your grumpy coworker to your favorite aunt — than a batch of homemade cookies.A cookie exchange is a great alternative to a potluck lunch if you're planning a get-together with friends, family or coworkers. After all, would you rather spend a few hours enjoying gingerbread men and chocolate chip cookies or trying to pretend your sister's seven-layer bean dip is edible?Karen Tedesco with the Dallas Observer's recipe partner Familystyle Food has shared some tips to ensure your cookie exchange is fun and festive. The site also has dozens of easy cookie recipes that you can use, including directions on how to make delicious hazelnut and chocolate snowballs Tedesco recommends making cookies that aren't too fragile, so they won't fall apart during transport. "Think crunchy biscotti, shortbread or bar cookies," she says.Before your fellow cookie monsters arrive, set up a buffet-like packing station with cardboard bakery boxes, sturdy paper plates or takeout containers so everyone can take home an assortment of cookies. Make sure to have plastic wrap, tape or twine handy to secure the precious packages.Suggest that each guest bring about two to three dozen cookies. Try to invite 12 or more people to make the party festive and to ensure that each guest leaves the cookie exchange with plenty of cookies.The cookies can be paired with a hot cocoa station, coffee, tea or mulled wine.Check out our Familystyle Food page for more holiday inspiration and recipes for all seasons of the year.