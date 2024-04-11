Machetes and Strawberry Masa Lure Diners to Tortilleria el Maizal in North Dallas

Hidden away in the same small strip center in North Dallas where you’ll find Agoza Kitchen Ethiopian restaurant is Tortilleria el Maizal, one of those small taquerias that are so prevalent in this area. The better the spot, the busier it is in the early morning and at lunch, when it will be jam-packed with workers trying to refuel for the rest of the day ahead.
Corn of all forms is a dominant feature of the menu — no surprise since it’s right there in their name, and what brought us here on this day was hearing about a tamale fresa (strawberry masa tamale) that was available, along with a masa-based drink, atole champurrado. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Other taco fillings include chorizo, asada de res, chicken, chicharron, nopalitos and tripa.
Other menu options include flautas, chilaquiles, gorditas, sopes, huarache, tortas, chile rellenos, quesabirrias and a machete. Someone next to us (there are not many tables, so there's often a communal seating arrangement) ordered the latter; it's shaped quite like an actual machete — a long slender tortilla a bit like a quesadilla, stuffed with cheese and protein. It could feed a small family.
There are also bowls of menudo, pozole and caldo do pollo available, and desayunos (or breakfast) is also on the menu.
Highly recommended.
5528 Alpha Road, No. 103. Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.