Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Lima Taverna's pescado a lo macho is a big, boisterous parade of seafood, almost all of it perfectly cooked.EXPAND
Lima Taverna's pescado a lo macho is a big, boisterous parade of seafood, almost all of it perfectly cooked.
Kathy Tran

Lima Taverna, Plano’s Popular Peruvian Spot, Is Expanding to Washington, D.C.

Brian Reinhart | December 16, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Lima Taverna, Plano’s well-liked Peruvian restaurant, is expanding to a location slightly farther away from Dallas: Washington, D.C.

Owner Eliseo Figueroa says he’s partnered with a D.C.-based restaurateur and hopes to open the new location in the spring. It’ll be in the Georgetown neighborhood, but things are still in planning stages.

One thing Figueroa isn’t sure about yet is the future of Lima Taverna’s Plano location.

“We don’t know yet about this location yet, because we still have some business here and we have a lease here,” Figueroa says. “So we are going to try to continue here until we have a final decision.”

The Plano restaurant, which has garnered acclaim and a spot on last year’s Top 100 Restaurants list for its Peruvian seafood and anticuchos, faces a considerable challenge as a major construction project consumes its neighborhood. Across the parking lot is the remnant of Collin Creek Mall, demolition of which began in September as part of a $1 billion redevelopment project.

Figueroa plans to attend events in Washington starting next month, including a Taste of Peru night and an introduction of the new concept.

“I love Dallas, honestly,” he says. “It was a good opportunity for me to introduce in Dallas my culture, my food and my hospitality. People love it. We’re not thinking to close this location right now.”

Those plans may change in the springtime, depending on how business discussions go, but for now, our ceviche is safe. Just in case, you might want to go grab one of their exceptional pork chops soon.

 
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

