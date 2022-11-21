A Sneak Peek at Poco Fiasco Opening Soon in the Harwood District

The Harwood District near the American Airlines Center will soon add pizza and martinis to its growing repertoire.
Poco Fiasco will open Dec. 1 at 2828 N. Harwood St., just across from Elephant East and along the same walkway as Harwood Arms.
These pizza options include The Prosciutto, with white sauce, mozzarella, sliced garlic, ricotta, arugula, pecorino and hot honey. The Donkey has diablo sauce, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, red onion and fennel pollen (not just for the bees). To get really elevated, The Fig and Favor has shaved lamb, cucumber sauce, parmesan, dill, feta and a fig jam. Build-your-own options are also available, and pizzas come in 12-, 16- and 18-inch sizes.
Another attraction here is the martini. Seven specialty martinis are on the menu as well as a build-your-own option; all are $14. These are not the typical three-ingredient martinis James Bond might order. The Samantha has Nue Citron, Cointreau, lime juice, cranberry and strawberry. The Bart is made with Absolut Pear, elderflower liqueur, lime juice and Angostura bitters and is served with a pear chip. A selection of other cocktails, beers and an extensive wine list are also available to pair with your meal.