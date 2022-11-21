Support Us

A Sneak Peek at Poco Fiasco Opening Soon in the Harwood District

November 21, 2022 6:00AM

Poco Fiasco will offer elevated pizzas and martinis. Kathy Tran
The Harwood District near the American Airlines Center will soon add pizza and martinis to its growing repertoire.

Poco Fiasco will open Dec. 1 at 2828 N. Harwood St., just across from Elephant East and along the same walkway as Harwood Arms.
The inviting bar at Poco Fiasco.
Chefs Taylor Kearney and JP Mancha were inspired by Brooklyn pizzerias to create pies with big slices that are foldable, chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

These pizza options include The Prosciutto, with white sauce, mozzarella, sliced garlic, ricotta, arugula, pecorino and hot honey. The Donkey has diablo sauce, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, red onion and fennel pollen (not just for the bees). To get really elevated, The Fig and Favor has shaved lamb, cucumber sauce, parmesan, dill, feta and a fig jam. Build-your-own options are also available, and pizzas come in 12-, 16- and 18-inch sizes.

Another attraction here is the martini. Seven specialty martinis are on the menu as well as a build-your-own option; all are $14. These are not the typical three-ingredient martinis James Bond might order. The Samantha has Nue Citron, Cointreau, lime juice, cranberry and strawberry. The Bart is made with Absolut Pear, elderflower liqueur, lime juice and Angostura bitters and is served with a pear chip. A selection of other cocktails, beers and an extensive wine list are also available to pair with your meal.
There's always room for more sandwiches.
Salads, sandwiches and “shares” round out the menu. The Charred Eggplant Dip is made with confit garlic, blistered tomatoes and giardiniera and is served with flatbread. The meatball sub, gyro and chicken Parmesan sandwiches are all served with rosemary fries.
The patio will be an popular spot on pleasant days.
The 3,332-square-foot space will accommodate 68 indoor seats and 86 spots outside on a covered patio. A ceiling mural will give diners something to talk about until the food and drinks arrive. 
