Presale Starts Today for the 2019 Dallas Observer BrewFest

One of Dallas' biggest beer festivals returns to Dallas Farmers Market from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7, bringing with it more than 500 beers from local, national and international breweries.
Presale starts today for Dallas Observer BrewFest, which means you can snag tickets early and at the cheapest rate possible for this year's fest. Starting at 10 a.m. today, use the promo code BREWFAN to snag general admission tickets for $35, which gets you 12 2-ounce beer samples and a commemorative tasting glass, with additional sampling cards available for purchase.
For $69, a VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour early, access to a VIP area with VIP bathrooms, full beer pours, liquor sampling and catered food, along with the 12 beer samples.
This year's lineup isn't finalized, but it's already a solid list of participating breweries, each bringing multiple beers:
Armadillo Ale Works
Austin Eastciders
Bishop Cider
Bitter Sisters Brewing Co.
Cedar Creek Brewery
Community Beer Company
Deep Ellum Brewing Company
Four Bullets Brewery
Four Corners
Fredonia Brewery
Hop and Sting Brewing Company
Hopfusion Ale Works
Lakewood Brewing Company
Manhattan Project Beer Co
Martin House Brewing Co.
NoCoast Beer Co.
Oak Cliff Brewing Co.
Oak Highlands Brewery
Pacifico
Pegasus City Brewery
Peticolas Brewing Company
Rabbit Hole Brewing
Rahr & Sons
Revolver
Shannon Brewing Co.
St. Killian
Steam Theory Brewing Co.
Texas Ale Project
True Vine Brewing Co.
TUPPS Brewery
Uncle Buck's Brewery & Steakhouse
Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
Wild Acre Brewing Co
Find more info at the BrewFest website and snag tickets fast, as prices will increase as the event draws near.
Dallas Observer BrewFest, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Dallas Farmers Market
