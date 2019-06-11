Presale Starts Today for the 2019 Dallas Observer BrewFest

One of Dallas' biggest beer festivals returns to Dallas Farmers Market from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7, bringing with it more than 500 beers from local, national and international breweries.

Presale starts today for Dallas Observer BrewFest, which means you can snag tickets early and at the cheapest rate possible for this year's fest. Starting at 10 a.m. today, use the promo code BREWFAN to snag general admission tickets for $35, which gets you 12 2-ounce beer samples and a commemorative tasting glass, with additional sampling cards available for purchase.

For $69, a VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour early, access to a VIP area with VIP bathrooms, full beer pours, liquor sampling and catered food, along with the 12 beer samples.

This year's lineup isn't finalized, but it's already a solid list of participating breweries, each bringing multiple beers:

Armadillo Ale Works

Austin Eastciders

Bishop Cider

Bitter Sisters Brewing Co.

Cedar Creek Brewery

Community Beer Company

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Four Bullets Brewery

Four Corners

Fredonia Brewery

Hop and Sting Brewing Company

Hopfusion Ale Works

Lakewood Brewing Company

Manhattan Project Beer Co

Martin House Brewing Co.

NoCoast Beer Co.

Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

Oak Highlands Brewery

Pacifico

Pegasus City Brewery

Peticolas Brewing Company

Rabbit Hole Brewing

Rahr & Sons

Revolver

Shannon Brewing Co.

St. Killian

Steam Theory Brewing Co.

Texas Ale Project

True Vine Brewing Co.

TUPPS Brewery

Uncle Buck's Brewery & Steakhouse

Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

Wild Acre Brewing Co

Find more info at the BrewFest website and snag tickets fast, as prices will increase as the event draws near.

Dallas Observer BrewFest, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Dallas Farmers Market