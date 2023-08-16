 Rotolo's Brings Many Styles of Pizza to the Suburbs of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

From Deep Dish to Tavern Style Pizza and Calzones, Rotolo's Menu Goes Big

Louisiana-based Rotolo's takes a deep dive into all sorts of pizzas including Chicago deep dish, tavern style, Detroit style and calzones.
August 16, 2023
They don't take deep dish pizza lightly here.
They don't take deep dish pizza lightly here. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Rotolo’s Craft & Crust offers a bit of everything for pizza fans. From Chicago deep dish to tavern style and Detroit style, all with a side of Mardi Gras whimsy, you'll need to make a lot of trips to cover it all. Even the cheese sticks are worthy of a personal consultation.

This spot in Frisco, off the Dallas North Tollway just north of Main Street, isn’t upscale by any means. The decor is rustic with scratched-up wooden tables and unfinished brick walls. A bar is tucked away in one corner and a sign that reads “pizza for the people” hovers in another. They’re not lying. The menu is full of different styles of pizza for all manner of consumers: the airy-thin-crust lovers, the Detroit-style fans and, of course, the classic deep-dish zealots. While we bucket ourselves into the latter, we’ll be back to try the rest.
click to enlarge
Cheese sticks come with an airy, thin crust at the bottom.
Anisha Holla
Start with an order of Rotolo's Famous Cheese Sticks ($11). The name is self-aggrandizing, we admit, but it only took one bite for us to understand the hype. The first surprise is the sheer size. At 10 inches in diameter, the extra-large slices give the dish an almost intimidating presence as it’s offloaded onto your table. We got the original style (cheese), but next time will try the Chalmette style with hot sauce, garlic butter, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan and marinara for dipping.

If you thought the cheese sticks were this place’s claim to fame, wait until the pizza rolls in. The deep dish is delivered to the table in a sizzling hot skillet. A pound of melted cheese and Rotolo’s crushed tomato sauce is held together with an ultra-flaky deep-dish crust. Options like the Windy City ($25) and the Big Apple ($27) are stuffed with pepperoni, sausage and pesto sauce. The pizza takes about 30 minutes to bake and arrive at the table. But our verdict is that the authentic, fresh-baked deep dish is worth the occasional pangs of hunger while you wait.
click to enlarge
Finish off a meal with the signature bread pudding bites.
Anisha Holla
Our appetites weren’t big enough to make it to the rest of the menu. Different flavors of wings, pastas and sandwich melts add more variety to the selections. Even pizza options venture beyond the deep-dish, with options like the cracker-thin, original-thick, and a newly added Detroit-style crust. It’ll take at least two or three (hungry) trips here to sample everything

However, we couldn't pass on the bread pudding bites from the Louisiana-based restaurant. Flash-fried cubes of sweet bread are covered with a vanilla bean mousse, caramel and vanilla syrup. We had just enough room to finish these off.

Rotolo's Craft & Crust, 9250 Dallas Parkway, Frisco. Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

First Look: Saaya Lounge Has Big Oasis Vibes

First Look

First Look: Saaya Lounge Has Big Oasis Vibes

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Grapevine Bar Is Moving; Farewell Party and Mini-Estate Sale Planned

Openings and Closings

The Grapevine Bar Is Moving; Farewell Party and Mini-Estate Sale Planned

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Parlor Doughnuts Brings Famous Layered Sweets to McKinney

First Look

Parlor Doughnuts Brings Famous Layered Sweets to McKinney

By Aaren Prody
A Unexpected Cathartic Experience with a Chile Relleno Taco in Las Colinas

First Look

A Unexpected Cathartic Experience with a Chile Relleno Taco in Las Colinas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation