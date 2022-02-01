Shug’s After Hours Has Bagel Burgers and $400 Bottles of Bubbly for Late-Night Cravings

About a year and a half ago, Shug’s Bagels introduced Dallas to what great bagels can and should be. The hand-made dough that is proofed, boiled and baked to perfection has garnered a cult following of bagel lovers who are willing to stand outside in line for 30 to 40 minutes on a cold Saturday morning.
But what are bagel lovers supposed to do when they’re craving a great late-night meal? That problem is now officially solved. Shug’s recently announced their “soft opening” of a late-night ghost kitchen called Shug’s After Hours.
Shug’s After Hours is the home of build-your-own pizza, burger bagels, hot dogs and deli sandwiches. You choose the bread (bagel, bun or wrap), protein, cheese, veggies and toppings and they do the rest. Other items on their regular daytime menu are also available at night, including their chicken cutlet sandwiches, bagels by the bag and deli salads. If you’re in the mood for breakfast after dark, the Shug, Spicy Shug and Ridgewood sandwiches are available as well as a build-your-own egg sandwich.
We recently checked them out and started with a cup of their house-made beef chili. This “award-winning" chili can be ordered with cheese, sour cream, jalapeños and Fritos. We only wished we had ordered a bowl instead of a cup.
Next up was a half order of their loaded shoestring-style fries topped with cheddar, pepper jack, bacon bits, jalapeños and ranch dressing.
For the build-your-own bagel burger, we decided to go all out and create the perfect late-night breakfast bagel burger that included an 8-ounce beef patty, hash brown, fried egg and ghost pepper jack cheese on an everything bagel.
It was spicy, gluttonous, messy and delicious, and if we were still into late-night clubbing or fraternity parties, this would be our go-to after-hours meal every weekend.
For now, Shug’s After Hours is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday through Saturday. These hours and days are subject to change based on demand. So, do us all a favor and please show up. As most ghost kitchens go, this is an experiment and things will evolve.
They operate out of a pickup window in the front of the store. All orders must be placed online. You are welcome to eat your meal on their patio; there’s no dining inside after hours. They will also be partnering with UberEats in the next few weeks to offer delivery.
Don’t forget to grab a jar of Cade’s Cake Guts ($4.50) for dessert. These locally made deconstructed premium cakes are hand-packed into jars and come in a variety of flavors, such as birthday, Oreo, s’mores and carrot caramel.
And if you want to keep the party going while picking up your late-night meal, Shug’s also offers alcoholic beverages to go including beer and hard seltzer (where you can choose three kinds and build-your-own six-pack), boxed wine and $100 to $400 bottles of Champagne (including Dom Perignon and Roederer Cristal). Because everyone should pop a bottle of Dom with their bagel burger and loaded fries, right?
For all the bagel lovers still standing in line waiting to place your order at Shug’s — the online ordering is available on their website during business hours every day. You can even place your order in advance and schedule the time you want to pick it up.