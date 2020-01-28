Rain, Rain ... Come Our Way So We Can Enjoy These F&B Specials

Why is it that Dallasites seem to batten down the hatches when there's the slightest hint of precipitation?

I'd venture to say that any one of us wouldn't be able to survive three days in the Pacific Northwest. But for this reason, we're glad to know there are some businesses that want to encourage us to brave the rain.

We found a handful of bars and restaurants that will give you a perk to plunging your feet into wellies and grabbing a rain slicker. Some of these deals are enticing enough that they'll have you hoping Pete Delkus predicts rain.

The Lot



The Lot is a favorite patio for the Lakewood area, but lucky for us they have indoor space, too, and they offer $3 Bud Light, Miller Lite and well drinks when it's raining. That well special will have you wishing for wells to go with your wellies. They have a full bar and kitchen and offer a great place to watch the water fall, thanks to the large windows.

The Lot, 7530 E. Grand Ave. (White Rock)

This chop is big enough to use the leftovers as an umbrella. courtesy Chamberlain's Steak & Chop House

Chamberlain's Weather Man Challenge

No one likes bad weather, but Addison's Chamberlain's restaurants — both Steak and Chop House and Fish Market — make the best of it from time to time and will offer surprise offers to guests signed up for their emails. While we can't always expect a deal this amazing or even a deal every time it rains, we've seen them offer 50% off your bill. That'd be an email that could make a cloudy day sunny.

Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House, 5330 Belt Line Road, Addison

Chamberlain's Fish Market, 4525 Belt Line Road, Addison

This flamingo is plastic ... it doesn't mind the rain. courtesy Toller Patio

Toller Patio Bar

Make sure you bring your rain jacket for this one, because this patio bar near Bryan Place offers only a little indoor seating for those who brave the rain for their half-price flamingo drinks. You can choose from a handful of options for what you want in this adorable drink holder, and there's no time like half-price time to try them all.

Toller Patio Bar, 3675 Ross Ave. (East Dallas)

Parliament offers happy hour "in the afternoon or on a rainy day." @devour.dallas

Parliament

Parliament offers a great happy hour, but the secret everyone knows is that they also offer their happy hour anytime it rains. Their talented bartenders will throw together a Champagne cocktail for you for $4, or you could go the whole 9 yards and order a Ramos gin fizz for just $7. Now order some food that will be delivered from State and Allen next door, and you have yourself the perfect rainy day refuge.

Parliament, 2418 Allen St. (Uptown, State Thomas)

Observer files

Free Hot Cocoa for Kids

For the moms and dads out there who have trouble getting the kids moving when it's raining, In-N-Out offers children 12 and younger a free cup of hot chocolate. Just leave a little early for school, and you can make a new tradition that will have them doing rain dances.

In-N-Out Burger, multiple locations