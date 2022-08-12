Support Us

Beer

Autonomous Society Brewpub Opens This Saturday in The Cedars

August 12, 2022 4:00AM

Autonomous Society Brewpub is in The Cedars neighborhood.
There's always room for another brewery at the table. Pints never actually runneth over, so we hear.

Autonomous Society brewpub is the work of local brewmaster Dean Weaver, who is one of only 30 certified cicerones in Dallas. He's been home-brewing for more than 30 years and has a line of beers called Deanitude, which will soon be pouring through taps at this new spot, along with 24 local craft beers from around North Texas.

We asked Weaver about the name of his brewery and turns out naming a brewpub is harder than naming a baby.
Autonomous Society is now open in The Cedars.
Joey Steward
"The legal name of the company is Cedars Brewpub, LLC; however, our attorneys (Denney Law Group) didn’t like the fact that we couldn’t trademark it, because it’s a location," Weaver explained in an email.

They spent months trying to find a name to match the vibe they're looking for and the space, but at the same time Weaver says he landed on the word autonomous, "as a fun poke at where we are as a society."

Then one day his attorney said, “What about Society ... Autonomous Society.” And that was the winner.

"Then I worked with Kevin Shivers, our logo designer, who gave it the whimsical feel we needed to keep it fun and nothing serious ... and it can still have other meanings depending on the observer's point of view," Weaver says.

The Autonomous Society brewpub has a big taproom and patio. They'll have board games, dominoes and TVs broadcasting sports. Bonus feature: a large parking lot.

The kitchen isn't quite ready yet, but when it is there'll be pretzel bites as well as paninis. It's just down the street from Baby Back Shak and Sandwich Hag so there are good options all around.

Autonomous Society opens at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 13.

Autonomous Society, 1928 South Akard St. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday - Saturday; 12 - 9 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday - Wednesday
