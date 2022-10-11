Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
As you drive south of Dallas County, urban sprawl is like a slow-burning grass fire. Perhaps a result of soaring home prices, new apartments and residential developments are popping up in fields far and wide, sticking out like sore thumbs in some cases, isolated and seemingly hasty. Don't worry though, the Starbucks and McDonald's will soon follow.
We didn't hang around town for dinner, however, because as mentioned we had an Ugly Heifer to see about. It's just three miles southwest of Waxahachie's downtown area.
The Ugly Heifer is in a new, small strip mall just across from the entrance of Scarborough Faire. There's a piano at the front of the restaurant, and if you're inclined to play a few tunes, you can get a free burger plus whatever tips patrons leave you. Our server told us the two co-owners both play, so it's just a fun amenity.
Pawley Island brand of pimento cheese for these, which is a small specialty food purveyor out of South Carolina. These were amazing and gave us great hope for the remainder of the meal.
A lot of burgers were passing out of the kitchen, all served on boards with a steak knife stabbed in the middle and a mound of fries on the side. And as much as we wanted to try the Fat Heifer Burger, two-half-pound patties were a bit much.
Besides, we were initially lured there by the chicken-fried steak. Here the quintessential Texas dish is called A Lil Bit of Chicken Fry ($18), and it's an 8-ounce black Angus steak from 44 Farms served with mashed potatoes and covered in a black-pepper gravy accompanied by a huge buttermilk biscuit and fried okra. The meat had a tinge of pink in the middle, which was great by us, and the crispy and thick crust was a perfect canvas for the well-seasoned gravy. The fried okra was a touch al dente inside with a thin, crispy crust.
A few reviews mentioned how this spot does not serve beer or alcohol; no, it does not. A few other things to note before loading up the wagon: it closes for dinner at 8 p.m. and is closed all day Sunday and Monday.
Leaving the restaurant we noticed that Scarborough Faire is doing Screams Halloween Theme Park through Oct. 29. You could do a combo scream fest followed by chicken-fried steak. Ugly Heifer also has a few tables outside, if you like to travel with your dog or just want to eat closer to a field.
We took the long way home, winding up to Venus, just because of the celestial name, then Rendon, then home. A lot of new housing developments dot the backroads, mixed with older houses that have been there for likely 50 years or more. It was a fulfilling road trip and felt like perhaps we made it before traffic started to get heavy.
The Ugly Heifer Grill, 2498 FM 66, Waxahachie. Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.