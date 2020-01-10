 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

The latest transformation of the Whip comes from the Office TV show.
The latest transformation of the Whip comes from the Office TV show.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Dunder Whiplin Inc. Has Landed at The Whippersnapper for a Vibe of The Office

Lauren Drewes Daniels | January 10, 2020 | 9:30am
AA

The Whippersnapper likes to dress up in different themes every so often, such as Harry Potter and The Family Guy recently. Thursday night, they revealed their latest reincarnation as a Dunder Mifflin fantasyland.

Most of the staff were dressed in character, including Dwight, Phyllis and Ryan. There were several TVs around the bar playing various episodes of The Office among brilliant quotes adorning the walls. Murals of the Scranton team capture the true beauty of the best branch office in the world.

Leave your office, come to the Office bar.
Leave your office, come to the Office bar.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

The food, which is provided by High Fives next door, goes along with the theme and includes Michael's Sandwich ($8), "Fried Chicken Breast (Hold the Chicken).” Scott’s Tots ($4) go great with Kevin’s Famous Chili ($3).

The cocktail list starts with “That’s What She Said” ($10), which is a shot of Patron silver, triple sec, lime juice, sour and orange juice. Have you always longed for a drink that pays homage to a stapler in Jell-O? Hell yeah, you have. Well, they got you covered.

You can also get an old fashioned in honor of TV’s best couple: The Pam Beasley & Jim Old Fashion is made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, grape jam simple syrup, bitters and orange peel. (See? Their initials spell PB&J. Idiots.)

In case you forgot what they looked like
In case you forgot what they looked like
Lauren Drewes Daniels

There's no desk in the bathroom and I'm not sure who's been appointed safety officer, but if you got either of those references, you should definitely check it out.

The Whip will be Dunder Whiplin Inc. only through Feb. 15 though, so get to it. That's what she said! Hey-o!

The Whippersnapper, 1806 McMillan Ave. (East Dallas). Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

