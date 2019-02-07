 


If you haven't visited Oak Cliff Brewing Co. yet, this is a stellar opportunity.
Brian Reinhart

Tyler Station Launches First Thursday Party in Oak Cliff

Beth Rankin | February 7, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

If you've yet to visit Tyler Station — Oak Cliff's shining beacon of adaptive re-use, filled with coworking spaces, retail, art studios, small businesses and even a brewery — tonight is the perfect opportunity at the new monthly, building-wide First Thursday.

Hit up Oak Cliff Brewing Co. for a beer and live music, and there will be food trucks and chef pop-ups to feed hungry open house-goers. You can visit the space's new bakery, Crumb & Kettle, shop from local artisans, browse vintage shops and even hit up a $10 drop-in yoga class or get a chair massage at Oak Cliff Aikikai. Local Hub Bicycle Co. will be on-site hosting a pop-up bike shop where you can get a flat fixed or your tires pumped.

Place at Tyler, an event venue at Tyler Station, will have more than 40 vendors selling food, art, home goods and other goodies, and a DJ will be set up in the Wax coworking space. In essence, every inch of this sprawling, industrial, small business-filled space will be crawling with things to see, hear, buy, eat or drink.

The one downside to Tyler Station: parking is in short supply. Luckily, there's a big ol' upside: the building is located just feet away from the Tyler Street DART station. If you can't make this month, the new open house will be held on the first Thursday of every month. 

First Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Tyler Station, 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

