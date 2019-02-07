Tyler Station Launches First Thursday Party in Oak Cliff

If you've yet to visit Tyler Station — Oak Cliff's shining beacon of adaptive re-use, filled with coworking spaces, retail, art studios, small businesses and even a brewery — tonight is the perfect opportunity at the new monthly, building-wide First Thursday.

Hit up Oak Cliff Brewing Co. for a beer and live music, and there will be food trucks and chef pop-ups to feed hungry open house-goers. You can visit the space's new bakery, Crumb & Kettle, shop from local artisans, browse vintage shops and even hit up a $10 drop-in yoga class or get a chair massage at Oak Cliff Aikikai. Local Hub Bicycle Co. will be on-site hosting a pop-up bike shop where you can get a flat fixed or your tires pumped.