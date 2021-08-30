Support Us

What’s Happening at The Village? A Peek at the Restaurants & Food Hall Inside Dallas' Cool Again Apartment Complex

August 30, 2021 4:00AM

Foccacia with whipped ricotta from Dive In, the residents-only restaurant at The Village.
Foccacia with whipped ricotta from Dive In, the residents-only restaurant at The Village. Angie Quebedeaux
click to enlarge Foccacia with whipped ricotta from Dive In, the residents-only restaurant at The Village. - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Foccacia with whipped ricotta from Dive In, the residents-only restaurant at The Village.
Angie Quebedeaux
Ahhh, The Village Apartments. It's been “the place to be” for young single Dallasites since the ‘70s, who were celebrating their independence with a bang. And, likely, a bong. Located off of Southwestern Boulevard between Greenville Avenue and Skillman, many memories have been made here over the years, some of which you would not likely talk about in front of your children.

In the late ‘80s, The Village lost some of its coolness as many ventured towards the loft and high-rise lifestyles in Uptown, Downtown and Deep Ellum, but with the recent multi-million-dollar facelift, The Village is hip once again as the “cool kids” now migrate towards larger spaces, lower rents, and a one-stop shop for all of their needs. The beautiful people are moving back, and the party is just getting started.

Life at The Village today is different from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Residents are older on average than they used to be — mostly between 26 and 35, but still a long way from middle age and ready to enjoy all that this place has to offer.
Meat Lover's Pizza from Oak and Ash Wood-Fired Pizza
Meat Lover's Pizza from Oak and Ash Wood-Fired Pizza
Angie Quebedeaux
The first phase of the development opened in February and March 2021 and new amenities are continuing to open. Like the original version, The Village does have a new and improved Village Country Club, which features a resident’s only restaurant called Dive In where one can see and be seen at their raised glass pool or floating in their lagoon pool with a swim up bar. If you're not a Villager, you should find a friend who is, as residents can bring guests with them to this exclusive area of the community.

The Village offers a multitude of events each week, from concerts on their lawn, to live music in the food hall, many of which are open to both Villagers and non-Villagers.

In addition to the amenities offered exclusively to residents, The Village has a variety of shopping and dining options open to outsiders, including a flower shop, hair salon, barber shop, and doggie daycare and spa.

Restaurants open to the public include:

Buzz & Bustle is a craft coffee house serves custom lattes and fresh baked pastries.

If your idea of a perfect sports bar includes from-scratch classic American fare, an all-Texas craft draft list, and a rooftop deck that overlooks two sports fields, then Over Under is the place to be.

Afterglow is a retail store and juice bar selling top fitness apparel and sportswear and the perfect place to grab a refreshing post-workout, cold-pressed juice, smoothie or acai bowl.

Short for Modern Goods, MOGO Market, this is their on-the-go market offering snacks, a signature soda fountain, ice cream and more.
Lobster slider from The Jetty that is inside Roundhouse Food Hall.
Lobster slider from The Jetty that is inside Roundhouse Food Hall.
Angie Quebedeaux
Not sure what you’re in the mood for? Roundhouse Food Hall features eight different food concepts that include a full bar serving up ice cold beer and cocktails. The concepts include Boss Cow, Doughregarde’s Pastries & Coffee, Fowl Mouth, Gngr, The Jetty Raw Bar & Cocktails, Tomāto Tomăto, Oak & Ash Wood Fired Pizza and Taco Cara.

Meridian: One of the hottest new restaurants in Dallas right now offering modern Brazilian cuisine from executive chef Junior Borges. Read our food critics' recent review of Meridian.

And then there are still more restaurants coming soon to The Village, including:

La Mina will offer authentic regional Mexican cuisine inspired by multiple regions throughout the country. It will feature homemade corn tortillas, fresh guacamole and salsas, and craft margaritas and cervezas.

Anise will be a quaint wine bar and Mediterranean restaurant located within the Drey Hotel. It will feature an extensive wine list, craft cocktails, shareable plates and large entrees.

There is something for everyone at The Village, whether you live there or not. So, be sure to stop in for a drink soon and check it out all that is new and happening here.
