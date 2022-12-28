Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in.
Until now.
Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
Here's a list of places to catch The Fiesta Bowl around Dallas if you’re looking to get out.
G.O.A.T’s Arena Sports Bar
1710 FM423, No. 1100, Frisco
Seems like these days everyone has a nice flatscreen to watch the big game on. But do you have a 16-foot-by-9-foot video wall? Probably not. Do you know who does? G.O.A.T’s Arena Sports Bar.
G.O.A.T’s aim, says its website, is to “create the atmosphere of the stadium." And apart from being in the stands at State Farm Stadium for the game, this beast of a screen may be the next-best thing.
Austin Avenue Grill & Sports Bar
935 Parker Road, No. 410, Plano
With more than 40 high-def TVs and a massive patio complete with a 12-foot-tall main screen, Austin Avenue
is a sports fanatic’s playground. An enormous menu is chock-full of just about every plate of sports bar fare you could imagine. And at halftime, you can rack ‘em up at the pool tables while awaiting the second-half kickoff.
BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar
522 Lincoln Square, Arlington
With a
n “all-day, everyday” happy hour with daily specials starting at $3 and more TVs than we can count, BoomerJack’s
is a prime option to kick back and take in the game. The beers are kept at an icy 29 degrees courtesy of a high-tech glycol-cooled system. OK, we don’t know what that is, but we love the sound of it.
Texas Live!
1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington
We’ve mentioned some epic-sized screens to watch the game on in this list, but none can compare with the 100-foot colossal HD screen at Texas Live!
at GlobeLife Field. With restaurants surrounding the bar, like Lockhart Smokehouse, Troy's (as in Aikman) and Pudge's Pizza (as in Rodriguez), there's a lot to eat too. There are even fog machines to help create atmosphere.
Frankie’s Downtown
1303 Main St.
A Dallas Observer
Reader’s Choice winner multiple times over (2020–2021 Best Sports Bar, 2020–2021 Best Cocktail Bar, 2021-2022 Best Wings, 2021 Best Happy Hour), Frankie’s
is clearly the people’s champion. There are 21 drafts on tap, and if TCU’s dream season continues, you can celebrate with a $110 bottle of Veuve Clicquot. Or you can just get one regardless. And while you’re there, try the sweet Thai chili jumbo wings.
Christie's
2817 Greenville Ave.
One of Dallas' Top 100 Bars and arguably the preeminent sports bar in the city, Christie's
features an absurd 69 HD TVs, two 120-inch projector screens, three bars, two floors, a rooftop patio and a full kitchen. It's the ultimate sports viewing mecca. And when you have that many screens, it’s impossible for there to be a bad seat in the house.
Bryan Street Tavern
4315 Bryan St. Bryan Street Tavern
has it all. This low-key spot in Old East Dallas has great food, lots of local beer on tap and specials on college game days. And the pizzas here are great; try The Lou, a spin on a St. Louis staple with Provel cheese, pepperoni, Jimmy's spicy Italian sausage, onion and mushrooms. And you'll think this is crazy, but there's an amazing hummus spread loaded with fresh vegetables. So, if you want to "eat healthy" at a sports bar while watching college football, this is your spot. Or just get pizza and beer! Start fresh tomorrow.
Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon St.
click to enlarge
The full-circle bar at Harwood Arms sits in the middle of the restaurant.
Alison McLean
Saving our best for last, we're betting the most electric atmosphere in town will be right here. Why? Because Harwood Arms is home to TCU game-watching parties ... and Michigan game-watching parties. Yep. Both fanbases are expected to occupy the house for this one. Ravenous Wolverines and those trippy TCU hypnotoads all in the same alcohol-fueled room. What could go wrong? Kidding — we know everyone will be well-behaved for this one (fingers crossed). And Harwood Arms
is also just a fantastic bar with great food. When talking about local British pubs in a 2022 review
of Harwood Arms, Dallas Observer
food critic Chris Wolfgang wrote, “Harwood Arms may be doing it better than any other spot in the city.”