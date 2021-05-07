Whiskey News: WhistlePig at Whiskey Cake and Garrison Brothers at Haywire

The Garrison Brothers Cigar Social next week will take place in (and around) this swanky Airstream.

Garrison Brothers at Haywire in Plano May 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. & May 13, 5 to 7 p.m.

Haywire in Plano (5901 Winthrop St.) has invited the Garrison Brothers up from their distillery in the tiny town of Hye, TX, for two events next week. The Garrison Brothers Cigar Social will take place on Haywires' rooftop Airstream Terrace on Wednesday, May 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with master distiller Donnis Todd leading the tasting. Tickets are $40 per person and in addition to the tasting, guests will also get a custom Garrison Brothers Toro Barber Cigar.

For tickets call 972-781-9473 or email sales@haywirerestaurant.com.

On Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., Haywire is hosting a Meet the Maker event with Charlie Garrison, one of the two Garrison brothers, who will have samples of their small-batch whiskey. This is a come-and-go, free event and open to the public. Haywire will have a few special Garrison Brothers cocktails on the bar menu to boot.

WhistlePig at Whiskey Cake in Plano May 25, 7:00 p.m.

WhistlePig ambassador Doug Ward will guide guests through a six-course pairing dinner at Whiskey Cake in Plano (3601 Dallas Pkwy) on May 25 at 7 p.m. Chef Stephen Rego has partnered with bar manager Alan Dean to create this cultured swine dinner.

“I created this menu to feature pork in every dish without it becoming overwhelming or repetitive by the end of the dinner,” Chef Rego explained about the dinner. “Alan pairs the fat and salt content of the different cuts of pork I chose with each cocktail and lets the whiskey shine as much as possible by playing to their strengths."

The night starts with Pork Wings Two Ways partnered with a When Pigs Fly cocktail made with WhistlePig PiggyBack, peach-thyme tincture with citrus. There's a Piggie Smalls cocktail that is worth the price of admission alone. A PBLT is made with crispy pork belly and garlic-herb goat cheese. Pork ribs will be served with a straight pour of WhistlePig 10 Year. Dessert is a Brown Butter Bourbon Blondie made with candied bacon.

Tickets are $85 per person not including tax and gratuity. For tickets call the restaurant at 972-993-2253 or email whiskeycake@whiskey-cake.com.