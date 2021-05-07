Whiskey News: WhistlePig at Whiskey Cake and Garrison Brothers at Haywire

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Garrison Brothers at Haywire in PlanoMay 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. & May 13, 5 to 7 p.m.
Haywire in Plano (5901 Winthrop St.) has invited the Garrison Brothers up from their distillery in the tiny town of Hye, TX, for two events next week. The Garrison Brothers Cigar Social will take place on Haywires' rooftop Airstream Terrace on Wednesday, May 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with master distiller Donnis Todd leading the tasting. Tickets are $40 per person and in addition to the tasting, guests will also get a custom Garrison Brothers Toro Barber Cigar.
For tickets call 972-781-9473 or email sales@haywirerestaurant.com.
On Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., Haywire is hosting a Meet the Maker event with Charlie Garrison, one of the two Garrison brothers, who will have samples of their small-batch whiskey. This is a come-and-go, free event and open to the public. Haywire will have a few special Garrison Brothers cocktails on the bar menu to boot.
WhistlePig at Whiskey Cake in PlanoMay 25, 7:00 p.m.
WhistlePig ambassador Doug Ward will guide guests through a six-course pairing dinner at Whiskey Cake in Plano (3601 Dallas Pkwy) on May 25 at 7 p.m. Chef Stephen Rego has partnered with bar manager Alan Dean to create this cultured swine dinner.
“I created this menu to feature pork in every dish without it becoming overwhelming or repetitive by the end of the dinner,” Chef Rego explained about the dinner. “Alan pairs the fat and salt content of the different cuts of pork I chose with each cocktail and lets the whiskey shine as much as possible by playing to their strengths."
The night starts with Pork Wings Two Ways partnered with a When Pigs Fly cocktail made with WhistlePig PiggyBack, peach-thyme tincture with citrus. There's a Piggie Smalls cocktail that is worth the price of admission alone. A PBLT is made with crispy pork belly and garlic-herb goat cheese. Pork ribs will be served with a straight pour of WhistlePig 10 Year. Dessert is a Brown Butter Bourbon Blondie made with candied bacon.
Tickets are $85 per person not including tax and gratuity. For tickets call the restaurant at 972-993-2253 or email whiskeycake@whiskey-cake.com.
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.