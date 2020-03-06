Yardbird Southern Table and Bar Near Klyde Warren Park Is Now Taking Resos

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar is set to open at 2121 N. Pearl St. late this month and is now taking reservations online.

Dallas is the fifth location for the Southern cooking restaurant, joining Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Singapore. D.C. is on-deck, too.

A little history: The original restaurant opened in Miami in 2011 with chef Jeff McInnis at the helm, who was a Top Chef finalist. He partnered with restaurateur John Kunkel, and the menu focused on the meals McInnis was raised on at his Florida Panhandle home. Bon Appétit named Yardbird the “Best New Restaurant” of 2011, and it was nominated for a James Beard Award.

The theme is classic Southern dishes with a flair, fried chicken, strong cocktails and a keen eye toward hospitality. Menus vary a bit according to location, but they bill “farm-fresh ingredients.”

The highlight reel includes Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken — half a bird served with a honey hot sauce. A whole bird comes with spiced watermelon, cheddar cheese waffle and a bourbon maple syrup (see photo above).

Other staples include shrimp and grits, lobster macaroni and cheese, a fried green tomato BLT, deviled eggs and lots and lots of biscuits. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday after they open.

Maybe unlike your Southern grandma's house, these dishes can all be washed down with their robust bourbon selection. They carry upward of 75 different bottles. Or if you’re lucky, it’s a spitting image of your grandmother’s kitchen. #LifeGoals

The open date was just pushed back a wee bit to March 24, but you can go ahead and sign up to eat that day.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar, 2121 N. Pearl St. (Uptown)