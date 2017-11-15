Bullion Opens Downtown on Friday — What Will You Order?

Ever since this gilded cage sprung up in downtown Dallas, the city has been falling all over itself to get a taste of Bullion, a new French brasserie from chef Bruno Davaillon. Now, it can: Bullion opens to the public Friday.

The 96-seat restaurant, boasting ample commissioned art and "contemporary design that harks back to Dallas’ history and the glamour of the midcentury period," will open, at first, for dinner Monday through Saturday, with lunch service to follow. As for the food, expect "French cuisine realized through Chef Bruno’s eyes," according to a press release. "He may revisit the classics, but he does them lighter. He wants his ingredients to stand out and have guests enjoy French food the way he would eat it. Chef Bruno feels this is a culinary style missing from the Dallas restaurant scene."

Check out menus for the new restaurant before wrangling yourself a table:

Bullion, 400 S. Record St.

