Opening Soon in a Massive Design District Complex: A Gastropub, Italian Eatery and Grab-and-Go Spot

Wheelhouse's bar features "custom-designed, Scandinavian-inspired wood inlay and Garza Marfa leather barstools. (We are in the Design District, after all)," according to the restaurant's Instagram. Courtesy of Wheelhouse on Instagram

If you've driven down Oak Lawn past Ascension Coffee recently, you've probably noticed the massive construction project underway across the street, and you've probably spotted the curious sculpture on the side of the building, depicting what looks like a large, ominous figure trying to crawl out of the building.

Today, Headington Companies, the developer behind The Joule, released details on the three restaurants opening soon in the 10,000-square-foot complex designed by Seattle architecture firm Olson Kundig.

First up is Wheelhouse, opening this weekend. Via a press release:

Wheelhouse, opening Saturday, March 25, is a modern American gastropub serving approachable food with well-sourced ingredients in a relaxed, social setting. Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, the menu includes a selection of housemade sausages, breads and pretzels along with several small plates that range from black pepper and coriander beef jerky, pastrami pork ribs with kimchi slaw, oysters on the half shell to smoked trout dip. There are also a number of fresh, light salads including an intriguing grain salad with quinoa, wild rice, tofu, shiitake, sunflower seeds and ginger-lime vinaigrette. A butcher’s cut with crispy onions and chimichurri brings big flavor, as do many large plates and sandwiches, from beer-battered Atlantic codfish and chips to a burger with blue cheese, bacon, red onion jam, [and] arugula on a brioche bun. The bar features several three- and four-ingredient craft cocktails, with some available on tap and in pitchers, in addition to thoughtful draught beer and wine selections.



Opening in April, "Italy-by-way-of-California eatery" Sassetta will feature "an eclectic seasonal menu with creative reinterpretations of an array of Italian dishes alongside a robust pizza program that will be available to go and for delivery within the area," according to the release. "With a contemporary take on romanticized European design and a subtle nod to Harry’s Bar in Venice, Sassetta will function as an all-day café for those looking to linger."

The third concept rounding out the complex is Go Go, a grab-and-go spot "offering fresh roasted artisanal coffee from Counter Culture Coffee accompanied by a selection of daily house-baked goods, sandwiches, pizzas and entrees. Go Go will serve as the hub for carry out orders from Wheelhouse and Sassetta as well as function as an in-house delivery service to area residents and businesses." Local Press + Brew has already signed on to provide cold-pressed juice for Go Go, but Headington didn't give a firm date for its opening.

Starting this weekend, Wheelhouse (1617 Hi Line Drive) will be open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. "to late" Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

As for the large sculpture on the side of the building: It's an installation called "Moving Figure" by New York artist Daniel Arsham. "A place-making icon in the Design District, and Arsham’s first public installation as a solo artist, Moving Figure’s emerging and concaved presence plays against the surrounding architecture, inviting visitors to contemplate their surroundings and relationships to them," according to the release.