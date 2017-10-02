Ramen, Funnel Cake and PB&J: 6 Eccentric Food-Flavored DFW Craft Beers

EXPAND Ramen noodle-flavored beer is a thing, guys — and it's a locally made thing, too. Courtesy of Collective Brewing Project

Worn out by IPAs and tired of the same-old stout? A new roster of locally brewed beers is bringing something interesting to the table: inspiration from a wide range of curious, generally hop-free foods.

Between a ramen noodle-infused sour and Girl Scout cookie-inspired stout, these craft brews stand out as some of the most unconventional food-flavored beers in town. Don’t get it twisted: We’re not suggesting them as meal replacements, but we’re also not not suggesting it, either. With flavors as diverse as funnel cake and salsa verde, these six boozy beverages taste even more bizarre than they sound.

Expect hints of lemongrass, ginger, lime and coriander, along with a tinge of seaweed-cured sea salt.

Cup O’ Beer by Collective Brewing Project

Gose, 4.4 percent ABV

This Fort Worth brewery has received national and international attention for its sour German-style beer, and with good reason. While on a trip to San Diego, head brewer and co-founder Ryan Deyo noticed several Ramen spots as he was touring breweries and had the idea that noodles could be used as a fermentable starch. So while this beer isn’t necessarily meant to taste like a bowl of miso Ramen, the noodles are incorporated into the brewing process, which is pretty unheard of.

Hints of lemongrass, ginger, lime and coriander round out the Asian flavors, and seaweed-cured sea salt adds a creative touch to the overall taste. Be on the lookout for another food-inspired flavor from Collective: Cup O’ Sumpin Sour, a pie-inspired beer with cherry, blueberry, vanilla and cinnamon.

Available at select Texas retailers.

Any day is fair day with this sweet brew.

Funnel Cake Ale by Community Beer Company

English summer ale, 4.2 percent ABV

Bread and beer are basically the same thing when you think about it, at least in the way of main ingredients. That is why this State Fair of Texas-themed ale makes so much sense. Its funnel cake flavor is developed with Maris Otter English malt and malted wheat for a crisp, bready taste. Whole Madagascar vanilla beans are pureed and infused into each batch. Creators of this dessert beer suggest a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream to accompany this brew. You'll also find it served at the fair with a cinnamon-sugar rim. When the fairgrounds empty out, start looking for Community Beer Company’s second food-flavored beer, a savory snickerdoodle ale.

Released Sept. 22 at the brewery and available at select retailers.