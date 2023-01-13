Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

Dreams Come True At a Dallas Liquor Store With Mezcal and a Breaking Bad Reunion

January 13, 2023 5:31PM

Mezcal in the Middle. Aaron Paul (left) and Bryan Cranston (right) are signing bottles of their Dos Hombres mezcal in Dallas.
Mezcal in the Middle. Aaron Paul (left) and Bryan Cranston (right) are signing bottles of their Dos Hombres mezcal in Dallas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty
This month, you might find yourself walking into a liquor store to stock up on your nectar of choice, and before you get to questioning how far your life choices will spiral, you could be faced with the two most distinguished figures in the meth industry. Before you assume this is the work of your Ghost of Christmas Future, you should remember it’s just a promotional appearance by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. It's not a "fugue state."

Breaking Bad is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished TV series of all times, responsible for cementing the word “bitch” in pop culture — almost as much as Britney Spears and Meredith Brooks — and for raising the standards in both TV and meth production.

It’s also created some of the greatest spin-offs: the prequel series Better Call Saul, the sequel film El Camino, and best of all, the business partnership of Cranston and Paul, which allows fans to see the duo reunite time and time again.

The stars of Breaking Bad, who played, respectively, meek-chemistry-teacher-turned-Suburban-Scarface Walter White, and daffy drug dealer Jesse Pinkman, are real life besties. After pushing Walt’s designer-grade meth for five seasons, the real life pair teamed a few years ago up to produce a much more elegant drug: alcohol.

Cranston and Paul are the two men behind Dos Hombres mezcal, a Tequila-like spirit made from agave. Though the real hombre behind the brand’s production is Gregorio Velasco, a third-generation mezcalero based in Oaxaca, Mexico. So you know it’s good.

Now if they could just open a Pollos Hermanos.

The actors will be signing bottles and meeting fans with two stops in Texas this month. One of them will be in Dallas from 11 a.m–12:30 p.m Saturday, Jan. 21 at Total Wine (9350 N. Central Expressway).

There’s no RSVP required, but you should arrive early so you can be the millionth person to ask Paul to sign “Yo, bitch!” or for Cranston to tell you that you are the danger, with an autographed bottle of mezcal.

... Bitch.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation