4
The Adolphus Hotel's French Room. The hotel will be hosting a Sundown on Seven event this weekend.
The Adolphus Hotel's French Room. The hotel will be hosting a Sundown on Seven event this weekend.
Kathy Tran

The 12 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

Alex Gonzalez | August 30, 2019 | 4:00am
Friday, August 30

SEO Summer Camp
1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Joe Youngblood SEO & Digital Marketing Consulting
$10

Influencers, bloggers and writers, rejoice! If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to improve search engine optimization for your brand’s website, SEO expert Joe Youngblood is hosting an inexpensive workshop to help hone one of the most demanded skills in the current working world. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sundown on Seven
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
The Adolphus
Free

It’s the last Sundown on Seven of the summer. Take a ride up to the seventh floor at The Adolphus Hotel and enjoy a night of swimming, drink specials and live DJ entertainment.

Dance Yourself Clean - An Indie-Pop Dance Party
9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Trees
$6

It’s a good time for independent pop music, and Deep Ellum’s coolest venue is hosting the ultimate indie dance party. Shake off those blues and dance to the hottest jams you won’t hear on the radio. Tickets can be purchased here.

The new Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opens its doors for teachers this weekend.
The new Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opens its doors for teachers this weekend.
Chris Kelley

Saturday, August 31

Educator Open House at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
Free (with valid educator ID)

Educators are able to get an exclusive first look at Dallas’ new Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Attendees will be able to receive tours as well as professional development sessions. The open house is exclusively available for teachers and educators to attend.

Deep Ellum Art Co. is celebrating two years in business with a party this weekend.
Deep Ellum Art Co. is celebrating two years in business with a party this weekend.
Alex Gonzalez

Celebrating Two Years of Deep Ellum Art Co.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
Deep Ellum Art Co.
$20

This weekend, Deep Ellum Art Co. will celebrate two years in business with two nights of festivities. Enjoy live music, and behold beautiful art inside and in the art yard. Plus, catch a special performance by Forgotten Space. Tickets can be purchased here.

Travis Scott's documentary will be celebrated at RBC on Saturday.
Travis Scott's documentary will be celebrated at RBC on Saturday.
Mikel Galicia

Just Travis!
10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
RBC
$5

It’s lit! To coincide with the release of Travis Scott’s new Netflix documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly, RBC will be hosting a night with nothing but songs performed, produced and featuring Travis Scott. Tunes will be spun by DJ VRWVY. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sunday, September 1

Music, Dancing, Fresh Food, and You!
12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
Dallas Farmers Market
Free

Step right into Dallas Farmers Market and get ready to dance, because dance instructor and DJ Ramiro Gonzalez will be spinning tunes all day. Have fun, shop and dance till you drop!

Throwback to the '90s with DJ Larry g(EE)
8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
The Rustic
Free (with RSVP)

As if we’re going to put together a weekend guide without a '90s dance party! DJ Larry g(EE) will be spinning all the '90s hits. Come dressed in your flyest threads and get ready to back that thang up, no diggity! Make your RSVP here.

Pop singer Larry g(EE) will be spinning '90s tunes Sunday.
Pop singer Larry g(EE) will be spinning '90s tunes Sunday.
Will von Bolton

Labor Day Weekend Block Party on Henderson
10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1
The Whippersnapper + High Fives
Free

Sunday Funday goes on till the crack of dawn on Knox-Henderson this Labor Day weekend. The minds behind High Fives and The Whippersnapper will have drink specials, live entertainment by DJ Marvel and Fishr Pryce, and everything else you need for the ultimate Labor Day bash.

Monday, September 2

Labor Day Rooftop Party
11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2
Harlowe MXM
Free

Get your holiday from work started bright and early with drink and food specials at Harlowe MXM. Tunes will be spun by DJ Collin Phillips and JT Mudd.

End of Summer Pool Party
3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2
XOXO Social
Free

Get one last sexy swim session in at XOXO Social as we wish summer 2019 goodbye. Sorry youngins, this event is 21 and up only.

Harbor Lights Cruise
3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2
Lake Ray Hubbard
$20

Get away for a little bit and enjoy a lovely hourlong cruise along Lake Ray Hubbard. Harbor Lights offers great cruises on a party boat, which allows for excellent views of the lake. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Tickets are available for purchase here.

