Take a Tour of the Most Scenic Spots in Dallas

There’s no better time or place to have a scenic photoshoot than summertime in North Texas, especially now as most places remain quasi-closed. If you follow local photographers on Instagram, you’re sure to find your feed filled with people frolicking in fields of flowers and posing by lakes, trees and other greenery. You might also scroll through some gorgeous views of the Dallas skyline. We told you the best places to walk in Dallas and the best parks, but what about the views? For those who want to freshen up their own Instagram profile with nature photos or a good view of the city, here are the best photoshoot spots in North Texas.

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

6701 W. Parker Road, Plano

There are plenty of gorgeous nature photos on Instagram that are tagged at Arbor Hills, and for good reason. The nature preserve has more than just walking trails. There are luscious tall grasses, wildflowers, a bridge and miniature waterfalls that make the perfect scenic backdrop for a nature-inspired photoshoot. At nighttime, you might get lucky enough to catch a few fireflies. The only downside to posing for the camera at Arbor Hills is that you might find a few suburban moms jogging in the background of your shot. But with 200 acres to cover, you should have no problem avoiding the locals.

Belmont Hotel

901 Fort Worth Ave. (West Dallas)

West Dallas’ Belmont Hotel has an unforgettable poolside view of the city’s skyline. The boutique hotel is located just 2 miles west of downtown Dallas, and there's been a recent push for the Art Moderne establishment to be made an official historic landmark. Even if you just stop by the path to the hotel’s pool, you’re sure to snap an Instagrammable moment with the stunning view of Oak Cliff.

Erwin Park

4300 County Road 1006, McKinney

Erwin Park has that middle-of-nowhere, Little House on the Prairie vibe that all hipster photographers aspire to capture. Aside from being a popular hangout for campers and picnic-goers, the park also has a lake and 212 acres of mostly trees and grassy areas. There are 10 miles of mountain bike trails and a paved road that loops around the entire park. If you want to get a classic photo of you and your friends sitting in the middle of a road or lying in the grass while staring up at the clouds, this might be the right photoshoot location for you.

White Rock Lake

8300 E. Lawther Drive (East Dallas)

White Rock Lake is always a popular place for joggers in Dallas who are looking for a refuge from the city life. The lake is one of the most beloved landmarks in the city and a favorite photoshoot spot among local photographers. The lake features a bridge and quaint docks that could easily make for a fishing photoshoot. The lake is also right by the Dallas Arboretum, which offers plenty of flowery photo opportunities.

CANVAS Hotel

1325 S Lamar St. (Cedars)

The Canvas Hotel had its grand opening last year and made a splash with its pool’s cityscape views. The hotel hosted an art exhibition in February, but the trendy spot is a great place to get creative all year as a great photoshoot location. Although the hotel hasn’t been open very long, it’s already become a hangout for local influencers and Instagram addicts.

Prairie Creek Park

2400 W Prairie Creek Drive, Richardson

The waterfall at Prairie Creek Park is all you need to feel one with nature. This location is a trendy place to take photos commemorating special occasions like engagements, graduations and quinceaneras. If you scroll through Instagram posts taken at Prairie Creek, you’re also sure to find plenty of beautiful maternity photos with the elegance of Beyonce’s iconic maternity photoshoot. In addition to the waterfall, the park also has a field of purple flowers and a bridge, so there are a few options to choose from when deciding where to strike a pose.

The Shops at Legacy

5741 Legacy Drive, Plano

The Shops at Legacy is known for its vast array of restaurants, boutiques and shops, and has become even more popular since the addition of Legacy West. There are plenty of places to stop and grab a snack after a good photoshoot. You’ll often find people taking a stroll or posing for photos with friends by the fountains or along the tree-lined streets. At sunset, you’ll get some stunning scenic views of the shops and the fountains light up at night an amazing photo opportunity.