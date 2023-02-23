Thin Line Fest Is Back With a Music Lineup So Good You'll Spontaneously Combust

Just as the weather's taken a turn for the warmer, Thin Line Fest is baring some of its spring 2023 band lineup. Attention concert-lovers: Denton’s premier film-and-music fest really ain’t messin’ around.
Behold, the headliners! Fort Worth crooner and future Country Music Hall of Famer Vincent Neil Emerson is set to bask in the spotlight at some point during the five-day fest, which runs April 26–30. (Let’s hope Aquaman superhunk Jason Momoa, an Emerson fan, makes a crowd cameo.)
Metalheads will most definitely rejoice over these two gargantuan NOLA-formed outfits: EYEHATEGOD and Goatwhore are scheduled to stop in Lil D amid the 30th-anniversary tour for the former’s quintessential album Take As Needed for Pain.
Meanwhile, Denton legends The Marked Men will melt faces with their concise and catchy punk cuts; its offshoot Radioactivity appeared at last year’s fest. Other groups of varying geographical pedigree on the list include Michael Cera Palin, FEA, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Colleen Green, Record Setter, Revan, Upsetting and more.
Thin Line’s website states that its annual film event is Texas’ longest-running documentary fest. It also bills the music portion, which spotlights both regional and national bands, as the festival’s eclectic “soundtrack.”
Bryan Denny, Thin Line’s director of music programming, announced the first batch of bands in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Participating venues include Dan’s Silverleaf, Rubber Gloves, Harvest House, Andy’s and Steve’s Wine Bar.
“We're always excited to continue to be able to bring a free festival to Denton and North Texas,” Denny tells the Observer, adding that he got help this year from assistant director of music programming-slash-local musician Charlie DeBolt of Upsetting fame. Denny says everyone can attend any of the fest’s offerings as long as they go online to register, noting that he expects Thin Line's registration portal to open on March 1. Most shows at Rubber Gloves and Dan’s Silverleaf will also get livestreamed online, as will the fest’s documentaries.
Keep an eye on Thin Line’s social media for additional reveals. More than 20 bands have already been announced, and Denny estimates that they’ll cap it at around 50 acts.
He also counts himself among those looking forward to Thin Line 2023.
“It should be a solid and fun year,” Denny says.