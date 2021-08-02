Best Breakfasts in Dallas

It’s time to prove we love all our children equally and tell you how proud we are of the breakfast options in Dallas. A few months ago, we told you about the best places to get barbecue for breakfast. Just over six months ago, we gave you our top breakfast sandwich suggestions.
That’s just the start when it comes to standout morning meals around town. First off, we have a whole set of overachievers that serve breakfast all day.
Get an Ol’ Number 7 or fluffy pancakes at any Norma’s Cafe or get cheese blintzes or lox and eggs at three locations of Cindi’s New York Delicatessen till 8 p.m. At Ellen’s, you can eat pancake pot pie or shrimp and grits any time they’re open, and the same goes for the pumpkin pancakes and the piled-high chicken, bacon and waffles at Maple Leaf Diner.
For this list, though, we looked for places that reward early risers. At 10 of the best restaurants for breakfast in Dallas, you can get biscuits or power bowls at sunrise or French toast and bacon at a more leisurely hour. But don’t show up looking for breakfast for dinner. At these places, if you snooze, you lose, at least where breakfast food is concerned.
AllGood Cafe2934 Main St. (Deep Ellum) Breakfast served 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
borracho biscuits and South Austin migas. Pancakes, omelets, egg sandwiches and breakfast tacos complete the breakfast menu.
Comfort food first thing in the morning tastes even better in the familiar comfortable surroundings of the Deep Ellum staple. And who wouldn’t want to start the day in a place that tells you everything’s all good?
Bread Winners3301 McKinney Ave. (Uptown); 5560 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 8687 N. Central Expressway (NorthPark Center); 4021 Preston Road, Plano. Hours vary by location
From the French Ham Benedict to the Farmhouse Scramble, options and serving sizes are plentiful. We’ve told you their cinnamon rolls are delicious as are all the baked goods. The best breakfasts here start with brunch tots or bakery treats like pigs in a blanket or homemade muffins for the table.
Bubba's Cooks Country6617 Hillcrest Ave. (Park Cities). Breakfast served 6:30 to 11 a.m. daily
Caffè Lavazza at EatalyEataly, NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172 (North Dallas). Open daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Breakfast served until noon.
For heartier appetites, try a breakfast sandwich on those cornettos. The Cornetto Uova e Pancetta is made with egg and pancetta while the Cornetto Buongi has pancetta, egg and cheese.
Crickles and Co.4000 Cedar Springs Road, Suite E (Oak Lawn). Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A Texas Cackleberry Sandwich has dollops of house-made spicy pimento cheese on eggs and applewood bacon stacked on jalapeño toast. The Crickle’s Sandwich is made with cream cheese and a pork sausage patty on toasted raisin bread. Both are served with cheesy skillet potatoes.
Dream Cafe, Uptown2811 McKinney Ave. (Uptown). Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
Healthy oatmeal and granola bowls lead off while popovers, beignets and avocado toast take care of your deeper carb cravings. A vegan breakfast satisfies with scrambled tofu, salsa, corn tortilla strips, soy cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole served with wheat tortillas and black beans and brown rice on the side.
Other options include Norwegian smoked salmon on the New Yorker, grilled rib-eye on the British steak and eggs and over-easy eggs, Jack cheese and ancho and tomatillo salsas on the huevos rancheros.
Jonathon's Diner1619 N. Beckley Ave. (North Oak Cliff). Open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Closed Tuesday.
Other choices range from a simple two-egg breakfast to the All in One Waffle with bacon baked inside and scrambled eggs, pork sausage, caramelized onions, green chiles and cheddar on top.
Mama's Daughters' Diner2014 Irving Blvd. (Design District) and additional locations in Irving, Plano, Lewisville and Forney. Dallas location is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Hours vary at other locations.
Sometimes an old-fashioned breakfast hits the spot, and Mama's Daughters' Diner has been slinging made-from-scratch breakfast for more than 60 years. Both the vibe and the prices feel retro with the Mama’s No. 3 priced at just $8.75 with sausage or bacon and $9.50 with ham. It’s a breakfast for the hungry with two eggs, a choice of grits or hash browns, plus homemade biscuits and gravy.
French toast and pancake lovers can get their favorite morning starter with two eggs for $5.50 on the No. 2 Mama’s Daughters Special. It’s just a dollar more with bacon or sausage.
The Market at Bonton Farms6907 Bexar St. (Southeast Dallas). Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Farm eggs, smoked sausage and red pepper gravy flavor sweet potato hash, while avocado toast gets taken to a new level with goat cheese, herbs and pickled carrots on grilled sourdough. Real men can order quiche here since it’s called egg pie, so ask about the weekly flavor.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery8041 Walnut Hill Lane (The Hill), 3211 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) plus locations in Addison and Fort worth. Open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This popular spot makes eating breakfast cool with unique twists on traditional breakfast served up in a mid-century modern time warp. Vegetable lovers can load up the Spuds Deluxe (hash browns covered with eggs, melted cheeses and scallions) with meats, faux meats, seafood or more veggies.
The Snooze Breakfast Burrito is the have-it-your-way of breakfasts; it’s a flour tortilla filled with cage-free scrambled eggs, hash browns, house black beans, cheddar and Jack cheeses and topped with pico de gallo and your choice of green chile or ranchero salsa. Enhancements you can add include barbacoa or chorizo, avocado or mushrooms, tofu or Soyrizo and more.