A Must for Any Foodie: Dallas College's Bits & Bites

click to enlarge During the event, Dallas College students work alongside some of city's best chefs to serve samples and small plates to guests. Courtesy of Dallas College

A lot of culinary events happen around Dallas, many of them great. But Dallas College's Bits & Bites is special because it supports budding local chefs — from the area's finest culinary school — and allows students to work directly with high-profile chefs. Best news yet: we get to taste the results of this collaboration.The Dallas College Foundation will return to A Tasteful Place at the Dallas Arboretum on Sunday, April 21, for its annual Bits & Bites fundraising event, the proceeds of which support scholarships and grants for its students.During the event, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., students from Dallas College’s prized culinary, hospitality and baking and pastry programs work alongside some of the city’s best chefs to serve more than 18,000 small plates to guests.Some of these chefs are alumni of these programs themselves, including Aaron Collins from Café Momentum, Dunia Terselich-Borga from La Duni Baking Studio and Preston Nguyen from The Culinary Code, who competed on Gordon Ramsey’s team during the second season of Fox's. Other top chefs serving small plates at the event include Rhonda McCullar from Uchiba and, for VIPs, Mike Matis of Fearing’s and John Tesar of Knife Restaurant Group.“Bits & Bites exemplifies the work Dallas College does to connect our students to careers in the exciting culinary and hospitality industry,” says Steve DeShazo, senior director of workforce initiatives at Dallas College. “Dallas College has trained professionals for the North Texas culinary workforce and top Dallas restaurants for over 50 years.”General admissions tickets are $85; "friend" tickets at $250 provide access to VIP parking, a VIP area, early entry to the venue at 5:15 p.m. and a four-course tasting menu.Sponsorship tickets for pairs and groups of up to eight guests include the same, ranging in price from $500 to $2,500.Here’s the full list of participating chefs:Jill Bates — Sugar & Sage BakeryChef Justin Box*Jacob Burden — Omni Hotel Dallas, Texas SpiceSarah Carlock† — Amor y QuesoAaron Collins* — Café MomentumJimmy Contreras — Taco y VinoRobert Hale — Texas Beef CouncilSean Jett* — Humble: Simply Good PiesRuby Johnson*† — Papalotl BakeshopJim Knifong — Dallas CollegePaula Lambert — Mozzarella CompanyLaura LeSire — Hyatt Regency DallasFernando Lezama* — 3F Premier CateringJason McCauley — The! Dallas Culinary CompanyRhonda McCullar — Uchiba DallasMike Matis† — Fearing's RestaurantAubrey Murphy * — SER Steak + SpiritsAmie Najarro — Mesquite High SchoolPreston Nguyen* — The Culinary CodeFranchesca Nor — Dive Coastal CuisineEduardo Osorio — MeridianMeaders Ozarow — Empire Baking CompanyChris Patrick — Curio Kitchen + Market FoodsNikky Phinyawatana* — Asian MintRamsey — Profound FoodsRosilind Renee* — Left Handed Baker and BeyondAndrea Saldana* — SW Private DiningAbraham Salum — Salum RestaurantRobert Cortez — The Finch DallasJordan Swim* — Vestals CateringJohn Tesar† — Knife Restaurant GroupDunia Terselich-Borga* — La Duni Baking StudioMaricsa Trejo* — La Casita BakeshopAdam West* — Local Yocal BBQ & GrillJacob Williamson — The SaintDiana Zamora — Nena PostreriaCane Rosso, Zoli’s and Thunderbird Pies* alumni † VIP chef