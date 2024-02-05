Dallas Observer Pizza Week Is March 18–24 with $10 Deals

Dallas Pizza Week is a celebration of the many styles and variations of pizza in Big D. This week-long event will — first and foremost — give you an excuse to eat pizza every day of the week. On top of that, it will allow you to explore some homegrown places and, perhaps, try something new. And the best part is these pizza deals are all priced at $10.
All the details are on PizzaWeekDallas.com. Starting March 18 you can download the Dallas Observer Pizza Week App then map out your pizza journey. Local participating spots include Andrew's American Pizza Kitchen, Cenzo's Pizza and Deli, Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., Pizzana, St. Pete's Dancing Marlin and Rosati's, with more to come.
As the date approaches, we'll have more details.
If you're a pizza maker and are interested in taking part in the culinary tour, contact us for more information on how to get involved.