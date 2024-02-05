 Dallas Observer Pizza Week is March 18-24 with $10 Deals | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Dallas Observer Pizza Week Is March 18–24 with $10 Deals

Don't worry about dinner March 18–24. We've got you covered with Pizza Week.
February 5, 2024
Cenzo's Pizza & Deli is one of the restaurants participating in Pizza Week.
Cenzo's Pizza & Deli is one of the restaurants participating in Pizza Week. Theressa Velázquez
Share this:
Dallas Pizza Week is a celebration of the many styles and variations of pizza in Big D. This week-long event will — first and foremost — give you an excuse to eat pizza every day of the week. On top of that, it will allow you to explore some homegrown places and, perhaps, try something new. And the best part is these pizza deals are all priced at $10.

All the details are on PizzaWeekDallas.com. Starting March 18 you can download the Dallas Observer Pizza Week App then map out your pizza journey. Local participating spots include Andrew's American Pizza Kitchen, Cenzo's Pizza and Deli, Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., Pizzana, St. Pete's Dancing Marlin and Rosati's, with more to come. 

As the date approaches, we'll have more details.

If you're a pizza maker and are interested in taking part in the culinary tour, contact us for more information on how to get involved. 
click to enlarge The Dallas Observer is putting together a sweet deal on pies during pizza week in March.
Celebrate life with pies during Pizza Week.
Dallas Observer
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

12 Prettiest Places to Eat and Drink in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

12 Prettiest Places to Eat and Drink in Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Harwood Hospitality To Open 2 New Restaurants in Dallas This Year

Food & Drink News

Harwood Hospitality To Open 2 New Restaurants in Dallas This Year

By Carly May Gravley
Monarch's 3-Course Sunday Supper Celebrates Italian Tradition

Food & Drink News

Monarch's 3-Course Sunday Supper Celebrates Italian Tradition

By Aaren Prody
Meth and Dipped Cones: 'Operation Blizzard' Nabs 10 in DQ Drug Bust

News

Meth and Dipped Cones: 'Operation Blizzard' Nabs 10 in DQ Drug Bust

By Jack Moraglia
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation