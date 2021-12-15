Celestial Beerworks Celebrates Fourth Annual Festivus

Since its original airing, Dallas has had several Festivus celebrations, including a burlesque show and a party on City Hall Plaza, and a few years ago the team at Celestial Beerworks decided they’d host an annual celebration of the holiday.
It's made from aluminum. Very high strength to weight ratio. https://t.co/wzYQzE7VT3 #Festivus pic.twitter.com/KCBTxFBr6v— Festivus Web (@FestivusWeb) December 12, 2021
Dec. 23 marks the fourth annual Festivus at Celestial’s brewery and taproom in the Medical District. "It's a hilarious event where we come together to celebrate and compete in events honoring one of our favorite TV shows,” co-owner Molly Reynolds says. “And in the words of Frank Costanza, 'Festivus is for the rest of us!' so everyone's invited to party with us.”
Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or celebrate your love of Seinfeld in your puffiest shirt. The winner of a Seinfeld-themed mini-trivia game at 7:30 p.m. will win one of their Mission beer flight.
The requisite unadorned aluminum pole will be on display, and local pop-up The Drop will have smashburgers and “nashty” hot chicken sandwiches. Also, if you bring a snack or dish to share you’ll get a free 8-ounce pour.
Festivus is one of several annual events at Celestial that encourage camaraderie among fans of their beer. Weekly events are part of the fun at Celestial as well. “We have an average of 2-3 events every week and have started seeing regular faces at most of them, so joining in the fun definitely results in meeting other down-to-earth, craft beer-loving people,” general manager Madeline Rawicki said.
The free Festivus celebration will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. Get all the details on the Facebook event page, and follow Celestial Beerworks for fun brewery and taproom events year-round.
Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St. (Medical District)