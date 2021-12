Celestial Beerworks Celebrates Fourth Annual Festivus

click to enlarge If you bring a covered dish you get a free beer. Courtesy of Celestial Beerworks

In 1997, on the 166th episode of Seinfeld, television viewers learned about Festivus, an alternative Christmas-season holiday celebrated by the fictional Costanza family. This variation to a happy family gathering involves an airing of grievances, leg wrestling and an aluminum pole unencumbered with glittery decorations or twinkling lights. It's the antithesis to commercialism and cheer.Since its original airing, Dallas has had several Festivus celebrations, including a burlesque show and a party on City Hall Plaza, and a few years ago the team at Celestial Beerworks decided they’d host an annual celebration of the holiday.Dec. 23 marks the fourth annual Festivus at Celestial’s brewery and taproom in the Medical District. "It's a hilarious event where we come together to celebrate and compete in events honoring one of our favorite TV shows,” co-owner Molly Reynolds says. “And in the words of Frank Costanza, 'Festivus is for the rest of us!' so everyone's invited to party with us.”Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or celebrate your love ofin your puffiest shirt. The winner of a-themed mini-trivia game at 7:30 p.m. will win one of their Mission beer flight.The requisite unadorned aluminum pole will be on display, and local pop-up The Drop will have smashburgers and “nashty” hot chicken sandwiches. Also, if you bring a snack or dish to share you’ll get a free 8-ounce pour.Of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete without the airing of grievances, and gift cards and beer will be awarded to the winners of feats of strength contests, which includes a push-up contest, plank hold, keg toss and a four-pack hold.Festivus is one of several annual events at Celestial that encourage camaraderie among fans of their beer. Weekly events are part of the fun at Celestial as well. “We have an average of 2-3 events every week and have started seeing regular faces at most of them, so joining in the fun definitely results in meeting other down-to-earth, craft beer-loving people,” general manager Madeline Rawicki said.The free Festivus celebration will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. Get all the details on the Facebook event page , and follow Celestial Beerworks for fun brewery and taproom events year-round.