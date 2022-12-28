First Look: Edmond's Burgers & More, a Welcomed Addition to the North Texas Burger Scene

Dallas area folks clearly love a good burger, and who can blame them? Whether upscale and refined, basic backyard-style smashed, topped with exotic ingredients or simply slathered in ketchup and mustard, the ubiquitous burger is always popular. That's why The Observer’s guide to the best burgers in Dallas
was the most read food story of 2022
.
A new entry on this competitive and crowded food scene is Edmond’s Burgers & More
, a little Plano joint that opened on Halloween. We think Edmond's can make a good case to be included in some best burgers of ’23 lists.
Located in the former home of JC Burger House, Edmond’s is a family business run by chef Edmond, who brings 20 years of culinary experience to the table. His wife, Aida Lamce, often takes care of the front of the house. The two provide a friendly and attentive atmosphere and offer a menu
with a good selection of burgers as well as a nice variety of “& More” in the form of sandwiches, wraps, wings, a couple of tacos and salads.
Edmond's Burgers & More opened on Halloween in Plano at the old JC Burger location, offering friendly service and yummy burgers.
Hank Vaughn
Hamburger choices include a Hawaiian, a blue burger (avocado and blue cheese), turkey and the Jaden burger (named for the owners' son), which is fully loaded with beef bacon, Swiss, fried egg and grilled onions, with all the normal garden fixings — all on Texas toast. All burgers come with two patties if ordered à la carte, or with a single patty if you opt for the $10 combo meal version.
Southwest burger: sautéed sweet peppers, jalapeños, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and chipotle mayo.
Hank Vaughn
We went with a Southwest burger: sautéed bell pepper, jalapeños, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and pickles with chipotle mayo, all served on nicely toasted and buttered bun. Large, but not unmanageably so. The never-frozen beef was perfectly seasoned and cooked just right. It was one of the better burgers we’ve had recently.
Short rib sandwich: short rib, caramelized onions, provolone and house sauce on Texas toast.
Hank Vaughn
Sandwich choices include egg cheese, B.L.T., chicken, Philly cheese, fried fish and a Reuben with house-made corn beef. We opted for the short rib sandwich since we’re glad to be living in the era where short rib always seems to make an appearance on menus. This was prepared with caramelized onions, provolone and house sauce on Texas toast. Chewy and flavorful if slightly skimpy in size, it did the job. But truth be told, we wished we’d ordered another burger.
Loaded fries: bacon, jalapeños and cheddar cheese sauce.
Hank Vaughn
We didn’t get the combo versions, so we added a side of loaded fries to our order, and these arrived smothered in a pretty good cheddar cheese sauce along with bacon and jalapeños. It’s kind of hard to mess up your basic smothered fries, and Edmond's didn’t. Sweet potato fries and onion rings are also on the menu.
North Texas is blessed with a plethora of burger choices, and Edmond’s is a much-appreciated new entry to this crowded field. Given the strong customer service and well-crafted, scrumptious burgers, we’re sure that it will more than hold its own.
2919 W 15th St., Plano; Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; closed Sunday.