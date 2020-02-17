First Look: Communal Vibes and Bites at Fount Board and Table

Fount Board and Table opened in Uptown late last year, in the spot that was formerly another coffee house, Crooked Tree Coffeehouse. In October, we spoke with the owner of the new spot, Olivia Genthe, who is a big fan of that piece of real estate. She explained she wanted to continue to offer a place that channels a “communal and wholeness-minded" community.

Initially, I was lured there by the promise of La Casita Bakeshop pastries, which are in a little display at the counter. And once there, I was excited about both the other menu options, including sandwiches made with La Casita croissants, and the welcoming accommodations.

The breakfast menu includes yogurt, rye oatmeal, a couple of sandwiches, pastries and trout roe toast. For lunch there are sandwiches, salads and soups. As well, there are meat and cheese boards. But the main thing to know about all the food here is that the beauty is in the sourcing. Meat isn’t just meat, cheese isn’t just cheese.

EXPAND Cush seating options Lauren Drewes Daniels

It helps to understand that the side hustle for this spot (or maybe the cafe is the side hustle) is a high-end catering business of “grazing tables,” that are “intentional about bringing people together.” These tables are usually for events, like weddings, and are a carefully selected collection of cheeses, charcuterie, breads, dips, edible flowers, etc.

The food one finds at both the cafe and on the grazing tables is “dedicated to our local food systems." From their website: “We curate, showcase, and pair travel-inspired foods with local produce and edible flowers to create approachable, nourishing works of art.”

So, the meat on a sandwich is certainly from Jimmy’s Food Store. The pastries are from the aforementioned local bakery, La Casita Bakeshop, and the cheeses are from small cheesemakers. And everything I tried was amazing.

From the moment I walked in, the vibe from the staff was all like “Ahhh! You came to see us…” And they don’t know me, nor I them. I’d never been a part of their “community,” but I quickly was. After I ordered a breakfast sandwich, the cook popped his head out of the little kitchen and asked me how I wanted my egg cooked, which I don’t think he had to do, he was just being nice. And “just being nice” is so nice.

EXPAND Communal vibes Lauren Drewes Daniels

There are three different rooms to work, sit, sip or chill, each offering a unique comfortable space. Many groups, pairs and loners came and went while I was there. After a late-morning rush, I was awash in that community vibe, and with every departure I wanted to yell, “Bye, now! Be careful driving, the roads are wet! Give yourself extra space to stop!”

You should definitely go, but drive carefully, OK?

Fount Board and Table, 2414 Routh St. (Uptown). Open 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.