Openings and Closings

Hattie B's To Open Second Restaurant in Dallas

Dallas' second Hattie B's anticipates a late fall opening.
March 12, 2024
Hattie B's is expanding to the Oak Lawn neighborhood.
Hattie B's is expanding to the Oak Lawn neighborhood. Courtesy of Hattie B's, Joseph Woodley
Hattie B's, originally out of Nashville with one location in Deep Ellum, is opening a second North Texas location. This one will be on Lemmon Avenue in what was originally an IHOP, later an Einstein Bros. Bagels and, most recently, a Lucky's Hot Chicken.

They're working on renovating the space, which we bet will involve a lot of their signature fire-hot red, and are looking at a fall 2024 opening.

The chain, now with six national locations, was founded in 2012 by a father and son team, Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. In addition to the iconic Nashville-style bird served with a dark red crust on a slice of white bread, the restaurant is often noted for its customer service and hospitality.

Customers can order dark or white meat, setting this spot apart from many other Nashville hot chicken joints. The menu will be the same as at other locations, including jumbo whole wings, leg quarters, tenders and a sandwich — all available with six progressively hotter levels of spice: Southern (no heat, just flavor), mild, medium, hot, Damn Hot and Daredevils Dream. Food dares are the worst dares.

The prices will make this place popular in its new Lemmon Avenue home; any time we can walk out of a restaurant with a meal for around $10 is gangbusters. Here, a small dark plate (one leg quarter, two sides and white bread) is $10. Dirty Bird fries have a base of crinkle-cut fries topped with pimento mac and cheese, chicken bites (dark meat) and Comeback sauce for $9.50. Or get a half-bird meal with two sides for $15.50

There will be a separate entrance for to-go and pick-up orders. And if you want to get a taste now, you can always head to the location in Deep Ellum at 3000 Main St. 
