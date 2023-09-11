Gelato La Boca Delivers Argentinian Gelato Straight to Your Doorstep

There’s not much that can beat getting a cold box of gelato delivered to your door in the sweltering Texas heat. In fact, it’s these torrid summer days that inspired Dallas locals Owen Carlson and Martin Pereyra de Olazabal to launch Gelato La Boca, a one-of-a-kind service that brings the delight of fresh-scooped gelato straight to Dallas doorsteps. The long-time friends drew entrepreneurial inspiration from their travels to Buenos Aires, where Pereyra spent most of his childhood.
“People always associate gelato with Italy,” Pereyra comments. “But we want to show them there’s such a rich gelato culture in Argentina too. In fact, it’s what we think is some of the best gelato in the world.”
If you’re looking to test their claim, the opportunity is ripe. The company began its gelato delivery in Dallas two months ago. And it might be a good way to indulge in a scoop of authentic Argentinian gelato without forsaking the comfort (or air conditioning) of your house. Sounds pretty solid to us.
“In Argentina, gelato has a culture of bringing everyone together,” Pereyra tells us. “That’s what we’re trying to replicate here: that feeling of being at the dinner table with your family and getting a box of gelato delivered for everyone to share.”
It’s no lie: portions are definitely crafted for sharing. Even Gelato La Boca’s smallest servings (starting at $13) can feed two or three before you’re mercilessly scraping the bottom of the tub. Basic flavors like cookies and cream and milk chocolate are sold with a characteristic ribbon of dulce de leche woven throughout, alongside other uniquely Latin flavors like passionfruit and fruitera smoothie — a creamy blend of banana, strawberries and peaches. A $30 splurge gets you a 35-ounce tub of gelato with up to four flavors of your choice. Choose from fruity sorbets, creamy chocolates (white or milk) or fancier options like a banana split — a subtly flavored banana gelato studded with thin chocolate flakes and swirled with GLB’s homemade dulce de leche.
website or app. Otherwise, GLB’s gelato cart also makes occasional pop-up appearances around Dallas, allowing you to sample flavors like the Chocolate La Boca or the mint chip — speckled with Belgian chocolate flakes — without committing to an entire tub.
This is no ordinary gelato experience. Ultra-creamy gelato base, homemade dulce de leche and melt-in-the-mouth mix-ins come together in a triple play of smooth, sweet and addictive. It doesn't hurt that it's brought right to your doorstep.
At least the 105 degree Texas weather brought one good thing with it.