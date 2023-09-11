 Gelato La Boca Delivers Argentinian Gelato Straight to Your Doorstep | Dallas Observer
Dessert

Gelato La Boca Delivers Argentinian Gelato Straight to Your Doorstep

Beat the heat with some delicious gelato.
September 11, 2023
GLB's mint chip flavor is speckled with Belgian chocolate flakes.
There’s not much that can beat getting a cold box of gelato delivered to your door in the sweltering Texas heat. In fact, it’s these torrid summer days that inspired Dallas locals Owen Carlson and Martin Pereyra de Olazabal to launch Gelato La Boca, a one-of-a-kind service that brings the delight of fresh-scooped gelato straight to Dallas doorsteps. The long-time friends drew entrepreneurial inspiration from their travels to Buenos Aires, where Pereyra spent most of his childhood.

“People always associate gelato with Italy,” Pereyra comments. “But we want to show them there’s such a rich gelato culture in Argentina too. In fact, it’s what we think is some of the best gelato in the world.”

If you’re looking to test their claim, the opportunity is ripe. The company began its gelato delivery in Dallas two months ago. And it might be a good way to indulge in a scoop of authentic Argentinian gelato without forsaking the comfort (or air conditioning) of your house. Sounds pretty solid to us.
click to enlarge
A customizable pack allows you to choose 3 or 4 flavors to sample together.
Anisha Holla
While unique to these parts, straight-to-your-door gelato delivery isn’t a totally novel idea. In fact, the concept is deep-rooted in Argentinian culture, where gelato delivery is almost a tradition of sorts.

“In Argentina, gelato has a culture of bringing everyone together,” Pereyra tells us. “That’s what we’re trying to replicate here: that feeling of being at the dinner table with your family and getting a box of gelato delivered for everyone to share.”

It’s no lie: portions are definitely crafted for sharing. Even Gelato La Boca’s smallest servings (starting at $13) can feed two or three before you’re mercilessly scraping the bottom of the tub. Basic flavors like cookies and cream and milk chocolate are sold with a characteristic ribbon of dulce de leche woven throughout, alongside other uniquely Latin flavors like passionfruit and fruitera smoothie — a creamy blend of banana, strawberries and peaches. A $30 splurge gets you a 35-ounce tub of gelato with up to four flavors of your choice. Choose from fruity sorbets, creamy chocolates (white or milk) or fancier options like a banana split — a subtly flavored banana gelato studded with thin chocolate flakes and swirled with GLB’s homemade dulce de leche.
click to enlarge
Choose from flavors like a mango sorbet, creamy dulce de leche or fancy banana split.
Anisha Holla
As of now, Gelato La Boca has a limited region of coverage, stretching from Deep Ellum north to Interstate 635. If you live within the delivery zone, orders can be conveniently placed from the new company’s website or app. Otherwise, GLB’s gelato cart also makes occasional pop-up appearances around Dallas, allowing you to sample flavors like the Chocolate La Boca or the mint chip — speckled with Belgian chocolate flakes — without committing to an entire tub.
click to enlarge
Gelato packs come in different (shareable) sizes.
Anisha Holla

This is no ordinary gelato experience. Ultra-creamy gelato base, homemade dulce de leche and melt-in-the-mouth mix-ins come together in a triple play of smooth, sweet and addictive. It doesn't hurt that it's brought right to your doorstep.

At least the 105 degree Texas weather brought one good thing with it.
