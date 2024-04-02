 8 Dallas Solar Eclipse Food Deals | Dallas Observer
Solar Eclipse Food Deals at Sonic, Raising Cane's, Krispy Kreme and More

April 8 is going to be a busy day, rain or shine.
April 2, 2024
Get this dozen with the solar eclipse special from Krispy Kreme.
Get this dozen with the solar eclipse special from Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme
Any excuse to eat, right? Restaurants are jumping on the solar eclipse bandwagon. Given the weather predictions, there might not be much to look at. We've gathered a few of the more interesting items that might be worth celebrating the big day with. It's alphabetical, but be sure to check out Zoli's at the bottom.

HG Sply Co. Rooftop Drinks

HG Sply Co. is always down for a party and the rooftop, rain-allowing, will be a perfect spot. They'll have a DJ out, solar eclipse glasses and a drink special: the Lunar Libation made with Mount Gay Eclipse rum, lime, blueberry and ginger beer.

Jeni's Cosmic Ice Cream

Jeni's Ice Cream has made several out-of-this-world cosmic ice creams. Get them all through the Punk Stargonaut Collection for $65, which includes four collectible glasses, five pints of cosmic-themed ice cream and Space Dust.

Krispy Kreme's Eclipse Doughnut

Krispy Kreme played this spectacular little April Fool's joke; on April 1 they posted you could get anything glazed. Any-thing. Fun, huh? Well, that was just a big ol' joke. No joke though, from April 5 - 8 they're making a Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut, a glazed doughnut, dipped in black chocolate icing, dusted with silver sprinkles then a swirl of buttercream piping to glue on an OREO cookie. The Total Solar Eclipse specialty dozen has six glazed and six of the specialty numbers. Good stuff. Be sure to check their website for specific locations with this doughnut.

Moon Pie Survival Kit

Of course, the Moon Pie company is cashing in on the moon's dominance on April 8. Hopefully, you already snagged your 2024 Solar Eclipse Survival Kit with four chocolate mini moon pies and viewing glasses.

click to enlarge raising cane's total solar toast
Raising Cane's is giving away a whole piece of toast with a combo purchase for earthlings in the line of totality.
Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Toastality & 20 Years of Free Food

The beloved Texas-based chicken strip pusher will have an offer for all earthlings in the path of totality on April 8. A whole free Texas toast with every combo purchase. However, the bigger lull might be the Free Cane's for 20 years, which is the time until the next total eclipse. Visit their website on April 8 to enter.

Finally, The Space Gal, Emily Calandreilli, an MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated TV host will be at the Raising Cane's at 7345 Gaston Avenue where she'll be bagging orders and chatting about all things outer space. You should go see what's up.

Sonic's Blackout Float

Sonic has an eclipse-inspired Blackout Slush Float with soft serve, "Blackout Slush Flavor" and "Galaxy Sprinkles," which hopefully is something like cosmic Pop Rocks.

Sun Chips Small Window

Sun Chips is releasing a new limited edition eclipse-themed flavor: pineapple habanero and black bean spicy gouda, which you can only get on their website — SunChipsSolarEclipse.com — starting at 1:33 p.m. CST and you can only order the snack flavor for four minutes and 27 seconds.

Zoli's Blackout Happy Hour

In addition to Blackout Happy Hour, Zoli's NY Pizza will have $10 cheese pies, free eclipse cookies (in the style of New York black and white cookies) AND viewing glasses. And one customer at each restaurant will get a Totality Cookie along with a $100 Zoli's gift card. 
