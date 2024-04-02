Solar Eclipse Food Deals at Sonic, Raising Cane's, Krispy Kreme and More

HG Sply Co. Rooftop Drinks
HG Sply Co. is always down for a party and the rooftop, rain-allowing, will be a perfect spot. They'll have a DJ out, solar eclipse glasses and a drink special: the Lunar Libation made with Mount Gay Eclipse rum, lime, blueberry and ginger beer.
Jeni's Cosmic Ice Cream
Jeni's Ice Cream has made several out-of-this-world cosmic ice creams. Get them all through the Punk Stargonaut Collection for $65, which includes four collectible glasses, five pints of cosmic-themed ice cream and Space Dust.
Krispy Kreme's Eclipse Doughnut
Krispy Kreme played this spectacular little April Fool's joke; on April 1 they posted you could get anything glazed. Any-thing. Fun, huh? Well, that was just a big ol' joke. No joke though, from April 5 - 8 they're making a Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut, a glazed doughnut, dipped in black chocolate icing, dusted with silver sprinkles then a swirl of buttercream piping to glue on an OREO cookie. The Total Solar Eclipse specialty dozen has six glazed and six of the specialty numbers. Good stuff. Be sure to check their website for specific locations with this doughnut.
Moon Pie Survival Kit
Of course, the Moon Pie company is cashing in on the moon's dominance on April 8. Hopefully, you already snagged your 2024 Solar Eclipse Survival Kit with four chocolate mini moon pies and viewing glasses.
Raising Cane's Toastality & 20 Years of Free Food
The beloved Texas-based chicken strip pusher will have an offer for all earthlings in the path of totality on April 8. A whole free Texas toast with every combo purchase. However, the bigger lull might be the Free Cane's for 20 years, which is the time until the next total eclipse. Visit their website on April 8 to enter.
Finally, The Space Gal, Emily Calandreilli, an MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated TV host will be at the Raising Cane's at 7345 Gaston Avenue where she'll be bagging orders and chatting about all things outer space. You should go see what's up.