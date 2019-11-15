The James Beard Foundation Is Bringing Dinner to Dallas

The James Beard Foundation will host its Taste America dinners next year, and Dallas is part of the lineup come March.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at 3015 Trinity Groves, where we’ll see a menu created by a James Beard Foundation winner and Virginia Willis, cookbook author and chef from Atlanta.

Names we’ll know right away: The “local all-star” chef is Janice Provost of Parigi, and the host chef (who’s also worth an “all-star” label) is Sharon Van Meter of 3015.

They’re just rolling out ticket sales, so more information is expected; they’re still taking local sponsorships for the event. And who knows when we’ll get a menu, but it’s surely going to be a solid one, right?

The Foundation’s Celebrity Chef tour dinner, which ran from 2004 to 2019, has come here, and Taste America, which started in 2011, was here in 2014.

“We’re really excited to come back, and having these three women chefs is amazing,” says Jeff Black, producer of the Taste America dinners. “Having Sharon open up her, what I always say is their house, to let us come in and do a dinner, then with Janice and Virginia coming in ... it’s going to be super fun.”

There will be about a 45-minute reception with cocktails, wine and passed canapes. For the dinner, each chef will probably do one or two courses, Black says. The Taste America dinners usually have about 150 guests.

Dallas just one stop on the list; Taste America will also visit Louisville, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland and San Francisco in 2020.

Tickets to the Dallas dinner include the cocktail reception and seated dinner ($195).