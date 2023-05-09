First Look: Flamingos and Cochinita Pibil at La Comida in Bishop Arts

If you've driven into Oak Cliff's Bishop Arts district lately, you may have noticed significant changes to the area. New apartment buildings now hinder the view of the majestic Dallas skyline that was once visible from Beckley Avenue.
With the onslaught of new residences invading the once-quiet gateway to Oak Cliff come rolling waves of traffic against the shores of Bishop Arts. But among the dreary concrete edifices that block the natural light sits a shiny beacon that glows a radiant hot pink. That light is from one of the newest restaurants to bless Oak Cliff.
La Comida is just across the street from the Flatiron building in a structure that once housed the popular Spiral Diner. It sits on the corner of Zang Boulevard and Beckley Avenue near neighboring establishments Restaurant Beatrice and Beckley 1115.
La Comida is owned and operated by brothers Ivan and Mario Urtecho. If this all feels familiar, perhaps you're recalling the original La Comida location in Addison, which closed in 2019.
At this new spot, which opened earlier this year, the brothers have retained the rustic exposed brick exterior, but the interior now has a sleek, modern feel that pops with vibrant bright colors. This place has a beach-type feng shui that could kill any bad mood. Pink flamingos swarm the inside and outside of the place, recalling the brothers' roots in Yucatan, Mexico.
The menu here has more than a dozen sections, so having an angle to start with is a good idea.
We were hell-bent on getting a tropical seafood feast, but when we asked our server for an unapologetically notorious legit dish from the Yucatan, we were guided towards cochinita pibil tacos and two sides ($13.99). Traditionally marinated pork (cochinita) is shrouded in banana leaves then slow-roasted underground in an oven called a “pib,” a dish and technique derived from the Mayans. We also got the Tropical Ceviche ($15.99) and an order of Mexican Caviar.
For the tacos, corn tortillas come stuffed with cochinita topped with marinated onions, and they did not disappoint. We thought that we needed the standard onion and cilantro combo sprinkled on top, but after the first bite, we decided to keep our opinions to ourselves. It’s easy to see why this is a regional favorite.
The “caviar” consists of black beans, corn, and lime juice and is a great dish for a quick palate cleanser.
La Comida also makes traditional Tex-Mex classics, such as fajitas of every variety, tacos and chicken dishes. Enchilada Wednesday gets you two enchiladas (cheese, chicken or beef) with rice and beans for $9.99 during both lunch and dinner. The Thursday fajita special is $14.99 for chicken, $15.99 beef or combo.
The restaurant does not yet have its liquor license and is BYOB.
This is ultimately a great place to have dinner or lunch with friends and family, without the overcrowding and excess stimulation from the heart of Bishop Arts. The La Comida family is extremely warm and welcoming, and the food is a great addition to the influx of new dining spots in the area. There is no doubt that the Urtecho brothers and their flamingos will be here for years to come.
La Comida, 1101 N. Beckley Ave., Monday – Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.