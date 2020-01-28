La Palapa del Sabor Is Now Open in the Former Mesa Spot

When Mesa closed last fall, there was a collective, “Aw, bummer,” across the Dallas.

Co-chef and owner Raul Reyes opened a new place on Davis Street, Ceviche, while the space that once served Beyonce and Jay-Z was being reinvented once more. (Before it was Mesa, it was La Palapa Veracruzana.)

Last week, Olga Sosa, who has been the matriarch, owner and chef (along with Reyes, who is still involved) of this spot since the beginning, reopened as La Palapa del Sabor. This restaurant still channels vibes from the coastal Mexican city of Veracruz, in both taste and ambiance.

On Friday, Sosa said she was hoping to attract more of the local community with lower prices than Mesa, in addition to appealing to those who are willing to travel across town for the famed mole or cochinita pibil, which are both still on the menu.

Other highlights include a shrimp and fish ceviche ($11) and a seafood specialties section with seafood enchiladas ($24), a seafood stew, guiso del chef, with mussels, clams, octopus, scallops and shrimp with a white wine and beer sauce, cherry tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, sliced garlic and jasmine rice ($20).

A whole mojara (fried tilapia) is served with vegetables, salad and jasmine rice for $18. There's a selection of enchiladas, fajitas and chicken dishes.

The drink menu has a fun range of cocktails, including a smoky margarita made with a Oaxacan mezcal ($12), and RumHaven horchata with coconut rum and homemade rice horchata ($10). A Bud Light is $5, if that's your thing.

For now, check Mesa’s old Facebook page (yep, you read that right) for updates on hours and such. Sosa is working on getting the new page set up and a full staff in place.

For now, La Palapa del Sabor is only open in the evenings during the week, with full days on the weekends. They hope to be open for lunch during the week soon.

La Palapa del Sabor, 118 W. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff). Open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday.